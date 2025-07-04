JID is Dreamville's MVP, but lately, he has been craving out a name that stands alone with his tricky lyrics. On Independence Day, he capitalizes on the recent popularity with a quick tape, interestingly titled GDLU (Preluxe).

The four-track project highlights the Atlanta rapper’s lyrical precision and fearless creativity, blending fierce energy with thoughtful depth. Critics have praised the release as a bold artistic statement, applauding its technical skill and ambitious vision.

The EP opens with “Behold,” where gentle strings shift into pounding percussion. JID delivers rapid, commanding bars that set an intense, cinematic tone. His confident flow and vivid wordplay paint the picture of an artist in full control, unafraid to push boundaries. The track announces his intent to dominate this next chapter.

“Animals (Pt. 1)” pairs JID with Eminem for the project’s most explosive moment. Over chaotic production, JID unleashes fiery verses before passing the mic to Eminem. The Detroit icon closes the track with blistering speed and intricate wordplay. The collaboration feels natural. It begins generations together.

On “Lisa,” JID slows the pace. Backed by eerie samples and lo-fi textures, he reflects on personal growth and resilience. 6LACK joins with a subdued verse that deepens the track’s emotional weight. Together, they create a haunting, intimate moment that lingers.

GDLU (Preluxe) positions JID among hip-hop’s most dynamic voices. The EP combines raw energy, lyrical sharpness, and sonic experimentation. The project gives a glimpse into the near future.

The new project leads up to a higly-anticipated collaboration with Freddie Gibbs. Hopefully, we will get a J. Cole and JID collaboration soon.

GDLU: The Preluxe - JID

Official Tracklist