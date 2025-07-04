JID & Eminem Tear Up The Beat Like "Animals" On Their Latest Collaboration

BY Zachary Horvath 481 Views
JID and Eminem previously worked together on "Fuel," one of the standout cuts from "The Death of Slim Shady."

Overall, JID and Eminem are different artists. But what they do share is tremendous lyrical ability. Additionally, they can rap at the speed of light. Both of those attributes are on full display on "Animals (Pt. I)."

It's the final cut off of the Georgia MC's GDLU (Preluxe), the prelude to the highly awaited God Does Like Ugly album. JID announced this EP in the visualizer for his latest numbered freestyle, "32," which dropped on YouTube on July 1.

Per the Dreamville signee on Instagram, "4 rap songs that were almost on the album and I felt I had to share!! [...] all these songs are a part of the GDLU so the ones on YouTube can be playlisted with these 4 (except32 freestyle) thank you again."

Knowing that, it seems like we are in for JID's magnum opus. His confidence to leave an Eminem collab off an album speaks volumes to his taste level, which has already been quite impeccable.

But we can see why he left this one off. It feels more like a freestyle with the verses being longer than normal and no true theme. They do rap like rabid animals (pun intended) and keep the aggression on ten, though.

It definitely does the loosie thing really well and is a lot of fun to listen to for what it is. Give "Animals (Pt. I) a well-deserved spin below.

JID & Eminem "Animals (Pt. I)"

Quotable Lyrics:

You out of chances, I can't overextend a olive branch
F*ck the bargainin', we bargin' it, let the car spin
Push a Porsche with the nine, one-one like I'm Micah Parsons
When attackin' a target, half a sack when they sent the blitz
It's a rapid departure, real rappers cease to exist
Like it's open season, soon as they seen him, it's, "Oh, sh*t"

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
