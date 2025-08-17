xQc Isn’t Feeling JID’s “God Does Like Ugly” Album Like Everyone Else

Popular livestream xQc appears to not be a fan of JID's new album, God Does Like Ugly. A clip of the streamer reviewing the Atlanta rapper's latest release on Kick circulated social media, showing him quickly skimming through the tracklist with displeasing remarks.

In the 29-second clip, xQc could be seen laughing at JID while comparing him to a video game character, briefly listening to tracks and commenting "Not a fan of that," "I'm good on that," and "I'm good."

Although he didn't enjoy the album, xQc did not deter others from enjoying the music as he wished them well with the experience. "I really hope you enjoy it I'm gonna say it," he said to his viewers. "I hope it goes very hard for you, and you have that on your iPod then."

God Does Like Ugly is JID's fourth album. He released a preluxe EP before the album's release that featured a new collaboration with Eminem called "Animal Pt. 1." The new album features Clipse and Vince Staples.

While xQc shares his dislike for the GDLU, the album has received widespread praise among public opinion. Reviewers highlighted its dynamic mix of gospel flourishes, soul influences, and razor-sharp lyricism, cementing JID’s reputation as one of hip-hop’s most technically gifted voices.

Media publications would share mixed reviews. Slant Magazine criticized the record as an “ostentatious audition reel." Paste deemed it brilliant yet fragmented compared to earlier work.

Consequence praised its scope and emotional weight, hailing JID as an artist bridging Atlanta’s past, present, and future in a project both ambitious and deeply personal.

xQc On JID’s God Does Like Ugly

The streamer’s take on JID’s new album sparked a Reddit discussion about the review. The comments ranged from unfair evaluation to complete disagreement. A Reddit user immediately criticized the streamer for skimming over the tracklist.

They wrote, “Anyone who skips through songs and says it's trash shouldn’t be allowed to have an opinion. I’m sorry.”

Adding to the skimming comment, another user labeled xQc’s actions as “performative,” writing, “He’s being performative and pandering to his generally anti-lyrical music audience while doing this, but he’s exacerbating this behaviour among the general public.”

A user questioned why anyone would take xQc’s musical evaluation seriously. They commented, “You need to reevaluate your entire life up till now if you care what xqc thinks about anything.”

JID's latest album is set to be his most successful yet. Kurrco reported on Friday that the album is on pace to sell over 34,000 units in its first week. It will debut at No. 10 on the Billboard Hip-Hop charts.