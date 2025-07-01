JID Announces "GDLU PRELUXE" Project And It's Release Date Is Sooner Than You May Think

BY Cole Blake 145 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: DetroitFreePress
J.I.D greets the crowd as he walks on Grande Stage of Mo Pop Festival at West Riverfront Park in Detroit, Saturday, July 27, 2019. © Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC via Imagn Images
In addition to the mixtape announcement, JID also put out a new song and music video titled, "32 (Freestyle)."

JID will be dropping a "preluxe" project on Friday, July 4th, ahead of the release of his next studio album, God Does Like Ugly, which will arrive next month. In making the announcement, he shared what appears to be the cover artwork. It shows him in his high school football gear. While the "preluxe" is only days away, JID has yet to confirm any further details about what fans can expect from the effort.

He originally announced God Does Like Ugly back in May. The previous month, he shared the single, “WRK," and hinted at entering a new phase of his career on social media. “Starting this new journey coming off THE FOREVER STORY has been a very strange, productive, yet tedious process,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) at the time.

He continued: “I remember not feeling like I got what I think I deserved after that album came out and it sent me into a dark place (for maybe 20 mins cuz I ain’t no b—h). Fast-forward to Pluss playing this beat for me in the studio and all I could hear was my OG coach saying, ‘Let’s go to WORK.’ I live my life by the saying ‘You can only control what you can control.’ So this is the first step into a new world that I control…and it’s f—kin UGLY.” The new project will mark JID's first release since 2022's The Forever Story.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs & J.I.D. Hint At A "Scary" Collaboration After Gibbs Dissed J. Cole

JID "32 (Freestyle)"

Along with the announcement of a new project, JID dropped the single, "32 (Freestyle)," on Tuesday. For the song, the Dreamville rapper performs over the instrumental for Playboi Carti's "HBA" while spitting quick-hitting, fiery bars. "Interscope hit your boy with a twenty-piece / In a scope, you resemble a Kennedy / In a scope like the logo from Public Enemy," he raps.

A music video for the song features the rapper's high school football highlights. "This my HighSchool Jr. highlight tape and Freestyle 32 is the background .. we gone drop the college tape next lol," he wrote while sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter). The piece ends with the message: "PRELUXE 7.4.25 GDLU 8.8.25."

MORE: Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Are Reportedly Dropping "Alfredo 2" Soon

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 66.3K
Syndication: DetroitFreePress Music JID Recalls Taking Control Of His Sound To Create Upcoming "WRK" After The Forever Story's Disappointment 1.7K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.5K
JID Songs JID Announces "GDLU PRELUXE" With Fiery "32 (Freestyle)" 217