JID will be dropping a "preluxe" project on Friday, July 4th, ahead of the release of his next studio album, God Does Like Ugly, which will arrive next month. In making the announcement, he shared what appears to be the cover artwork. It shows him in his high school football gear. While the "preluxe" is only days away, JID has yet to confirm any further details about what fans can expect from the effort.

He originally announced God Does Like Ugly back in May. The previous month, he shared the single, “WRK," and hinted at entering a new phase of his career on social media. “Starting this new journey coming off THE FOREVER STORY has been a very strange, productive, yet tedious process,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) at the time.

He continued: “I remember not feeling like I got what I think I deserved after that album came out and it sent me into a dark place (for maybe 20 mins cuz I ain’t no b—h). Fast-forward to Pluss playing this beat for me in the studio and all I could hear was my OG coach saying, ‘Let’s go to WORK.’ I live my life by the saying ‘You can only control what you can control.’ So this is the first step into a new world that I control…and it’s f—kin UGLY.” The new project will mark JID's first release since 2022's The Forever Story.

JID "32 (Freestyle)"

Along with the announcement of a new project, JID dropped the single, "32 (Freestyle)," on Tuesday. For the song, the Dreamville rapper performs over the instrumental for Playboi Carti's "HBA" while spitting quick-hitting, fiery bars. "Interscope hit your boy with a twenty-piece / In a scope, you resemble a Kennedy / In a scope like the logo from Public Enemy," he raps.