Denzel Curry Wants To Make An Album With JID For One Specific Reason

Denzel Curry has no misses. It's the common consensus among fans, and a quick skim through his catalog proves it to be pretty accurate. He's one of the most talented rappers working. That being said, part of what makes Curry such a force on the mic is his desire to improve. He never wants to make the same song or album twice. He reflected on this artistic goal during a recent appearance on Apple Music. The rapper not only revealed who would want to collab with, but the specific reason why.

Denzel Curry did not hesitate, either. When the Beats 1 host asked which rapper he'd like to record a joint album with, he said "JID." The Florida spitter then elaborated on his answer by stating that JID is the only rapper he would consider joining forces with. The reasoning was similarly direct. In Curry's estimation, he will get better having to record alongside JID. "He'll make me a better rapper, he explained. "I always look for somebody to challenge [me]. To make me a better emcee at the end of the day." Denzel Curry took a more broad approach with regards to the rest of his answer.

Denzel Curry And JID Collaborated Back In 2018

He likened rap to a sport, and acknowledged that part of the fun is in testing one's skills against other rappers who are gifted. He even made reference to the recent Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle. "You've seen Drake and Kendrick go at it," Denzel Curry noted. "Obviously, you'd have to be up to par. You gotta understand at the end of the day." He then likened rapping with others to sharpening one's sword with another. "Steel sharpens steel," Curry added. "It's like a sword sharpens the other sword. That's how I feel when it comes down to other rappers... they make me a better emcee."