A$AP Rocky Swagger Jacks At The Highest 2 Lowest In “Trunks/Both Eyes Closed”

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
A$AP Rocky stars opposite Denzel Washington in the new thriller directed by Spike Lee with New York City as the backdrop.

A$AP Rocky has delivered fresh music for fans, unveiling two new tracks, “Trunks” and “Both Eyes Closed.”

The songs arrive as part of the soundtrack for Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, a reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 crime masterpiece High and Low. Rocky stars alongside Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, and Ice Spice in the film, which opens nationwide today, August 15.

The new material finds Rocky merging his sharp lyricism with cinematic sensibilities, complementing the tense, high-stakes atmosphere of Lee’s adaptation.

Rocky’s creative momentum extends beyond the recording booth. With Lee’s drama and A24’s offbeat satire, Rocky is poised to showcase range on the big screen.

The Harlem-born artist’s recent career highs come during an intense year both professionally and personally. Rocky and the film's lead actor stem from the same stomping grounds in Harlem, New York.

Between new music, film roles, and headline-making life events, Rocky’s 2025 output signals a reinvigorated chapter. His dual presence in Highest 2 Lowest—on screen and in its sonic landscape—underscores his ability to navigate multiple creative worlds without losing identity. For longtime listeners, “Trunks” and “Both Eyes Closed” serve as proof that his artistic edge remains intact.

Rocky’s moves this year reveal a career operating in full stride, balancing music, film, and public intrigue. As Don’t Be Dumb edges closer to release, his latest work hints at an artist intent on expanding his legacy far beyond the stage.

“Trunks/Both Eyes Closed” - A$AP Rocky

Quotable Lyrics

At thirty-five and I'm still a purty guy

Pussy never dry, you know shawty certified

Pancake-ass niggas stay turnin' sides (Uh-huh)

Cookie cutter niggas, soda pop, yeah, they Canada Dry, uh (Uh-huh)

Fuck a fight, nighty-night if we shoot the five

