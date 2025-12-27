Kanye West Pops Out At Deon Cole's Comedy Show In Hollywood

Kanye West began his 2025 on a very turbulent note, whether it was due to his sociopolitical controversies or the volatility of his public appearances. However, as the year is coming to a close, it seems like he's mellowing out and just enjoying life on a low-key level. Recently, Ye went to Deon Cole's comedy show in Hollywood to have a laugh.

The actor and comedian shared a clip of the visit via his Instagram page with the following caption: "About last night. What a great time. Laughter & love wins again. Hollywood improv."

In the clip, the Yeezy mogul goes up to Cole's stage after he introduced "a friend in the house." He didn't name Kanye, and when he went up to the mic to greet Deon, that's when many folks in the crowd seemed to notice it was him. From there, the Black-ish entertainer spoke for a little bit, although Ye didn't say much.

"Everyone give it up for a good friend," Cole said amid cheers and a dap-up from Kanye. "Thank you for coming out, dog. Did you have a good time tonight? Did you laugh? Like, not no fake laugh, like, for real. You're not going to give me no sympathy laugh, busting the f**k up. [...] Two great friends... No music, no shirts, sweaters, boots? New album? Man, that's dope. I can get on an interlude. I'm still trying some material out. You can send me like a care package or something? [...] Thank you for being the legend that you are and holding down Chicago. Give it up for Ye, y'all."

During this brief appearance alongside Deon Cole, Kanye West confirmed he's still working on BULLY. He has already delayed the album various times in frustrating fashion for hardcore fans. Hopefully Ye ends up crafting a better body of work than his last few efforts, which fans were much more split on than usual.