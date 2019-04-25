standup comedy
- Pop CultureDanny Brown Believes Dave Chappelle Doesn't Like Him AnymoreThe alleged animosity stems from when the rapper apparently gave the comedian a blunt that was too strong for him before a stand-up set.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVMo'Nique Recalls Hiding Her Bisexuality From Her Family Out Of Fear In New Standup Special: WatchThe 55-year-old addressed a wide range of topics in her Netflix comedy show.By Hayley Hynes
- GramT.I. Resolves Issues With Comedian He Called A B*tch, Unclear If He'll Pay Her $1 MillionApparently T.I. and comedian, She's Lauren, aren't the type to hold grudges.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureEddie Murphy Shares Bad Advice From Rodney Dangerfield: "Dunno About The Race Stuff"Eddie Murphy hilariously shares stories about Pam Grier, Rodney Dangerfield, and more in a new interview. By Dominiq R.
- BeefMark Curry Tells Steve Harvey To Take Tips From Diddy With Most Recent Joke-Stealing ClaimsIt looks like "Mr. Cooper" won't be hanging with Steve Harvey anytime soon if the "Little Big Shots" host doesn't stop jacking his jokes.By Keenan Higgins
- Pop CultureEddie Murphy Regrets "Ignorant" Jokes About AIDS In 1980s Stand-up RoutinesThe comedian chatted about what fans can expect from his return to the stage.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentPete Davidson Ditches Stand-Up Comedy Gig After Owner Jokes About His ExesPete Davidson bailed on his stand-up routine when the comedy club owner mentioned his infamous exes.By Cole Blake
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Debuts Stand-Up Comedy Chops During Pete Davidson's ShowThe bromance has brought both parties to unexpected places. By Mitch Findlay