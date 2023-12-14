Danny Brown Believes Dave Chappelle Doesn't Like Him Anymore

Danny Brown is unquestionably one of the funniest rappers around, so it's curious to hear how he's butted heads with other comics. In fact, to hear that Dave Chappelle apparently doesn't like him is one of the most surprising but simultaneously hilarious "beefs" to come up recently, although it's not that serious at all. Apparently, this stems from when the rapper gave the comedian a joint before his stand-up set. Chappelle got too high, bombed, and apparently Danny refused to answer his calls, which he denied was the case. In fact, the Detroit MC even said "F**k your feelings, n***a" on his podcast and even referenced this on his new album, Quaranta.

"Smoke with Dave Chappelle, the n***a think I laced him," Danny Brown rapped on "Dark Sword Angel." "Knew it was the pack, he started talking about spaceships." During a recent conversation with HipHopDX, he looked back on this and clarified that there's no real tension or animosity here. "I think he don’t like me no more,” the 42-year-old chuckled. “I would love to [talk to him again] though. I just respect him so much, you know, and it just taught me a lot. Made me respect stand-up comedy a lot more, I will say that."

Danny Brown Speaks On Dave Chappelle: Watch

Elsewhere during this talk, Danny Brown also spoke on his relationship to stand-up comedy as a whole. "I can just be funny and talk s**t, but to actually write good jokes and s**t, I still don’t get it,” he reflected. “My favorite stand-up comedians was always the ones that, you know, you could laugh at and they had jokes, but they always leave you with that little gem. It’s kind of like you’re learning something, too. I want to be that good, and that takes some time. But, you know, with comedy you can be 80 years old and still be on stage cracking jokes. So I still got time.

Danny's Still Got That Comedy In Him: Watch

"I had all the say [in his VICE TV show Danny's House's content]," he added. "But I just was so nervous at the time, so I didn’t really take that much advantage of it. They wanted me always to improv and go off-script, but I would always just stick [to my script] ’cause I was just so nervous doing it, man, you know? It’s a different time, man. Now, I’d be cr*zy." For more news and the latest updates on Danny Brown, keep checking in with HNHH.

