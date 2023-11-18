Danny Brown Brings His Signature Comedic And Serious Tone To “Dark Sword Angel”

Quaranta might be a crowning achievement for Danny Brown. What we mean by that is the rapper has stated publicly that he has dealt with a lot ahead of the release. His candidness is something he has shown in numerous interviews and one the Detroit MC did with The Guardian proves that tenfold. He was suffering a tough stretch during the COVID pandemic, something that really took a toll on everyone in their own way. After breaking up with someone he really loved, Brown was spiraling. "I’m in this nice-ass apartment, it was like four bedrooms, but I’m lonely as f***. It got to the point I was just getting f****d up, every day, by myself."

Brown continues to detail, "It was seven days a week. I was in pain all the time. Throwing up and s***, you know? It was my rock bottom." However, he was able to find that resolve and climb out of that. Now, he is back doing what he loves, making music. He references that on the opening title track. That is a standout moment and another one of them is "Dark Sword Angel." What makes this song great, is Danny's signature mix of funny and serious. The opening lyrics are a sign that he is feeling great about where he is and where his career is going.

Listen To "Dark Sword Angel" By Danny Brown

"We doin' this even without a record deal / Half the s*** I say can't be understood by executives." Going forward, this will be Danny's last record on Warp Records. His label, Bruiser Brigade Records, will house the rest of his records. That part of this song itself shows Danny's personal growth. He is hitting the reset button in more ways than one. But, he knows how to instantly make you laugh. "Try to put my finger in her like a rotary phone / If I take her for a spin, she would never call home." We will let you decipher what he is saying.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new song by Danny Brown, "Dark Sword Angel?" Is this one of your favorite tracks from Quaranta so far? Does Danny do the best job at mixing funny with serious? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Danny Brown, as well as all of the best song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

Step to the side like Iverson crossed Jordan

Gimme my portion or end wit' extortion

Might stab a n**** if you come between my crawfish

Put the squeeze on you like a corset, not in my final form yet

So watch me metamorphis'

Spittin' on porches, rappin' for a mortgage

