Kanye West & Bianca Censori Go Undercover For Christmas Eve Ballet Date

Bianca Censori recently held a divisive but compelling performance art show, which her husband Kanye West proudly supported by her side. It's been a pretty chill month for the couple from what we can gather, and it seems like they chose to continue this trend into the holiday season.

According to TMZ, Ye and Bianca went to catch the Nutcracker ballet in Los Angeles last night (Wednesday, December 24) to celebrate Christmas Eve. What's more is that they bundled up for the rare public appearance, clearly not trying to draw too much attention to themselves. Considering Kanye West and Bianca Censori's lewd fashion past, this may surprise many readers.

Nonetheless, an eyewitness alleged to the publication that the couple stayed for the entire show. The outlet caught some pictures of their outing as well, showing the visual artist in a fur coat and the Chicago producer in a jean get-up, hoodie, and mask. He reportedly took it off during the show when the lights were off, but put it back on for intermission and their exit.

The couple reportedly made their way through a typically restricted back exit immediately when the show ended, not even waiting for the dancers to finish their bows. They allegedly had an entourage that followed them out, but we don't have many details to go off of there.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

These mark the most recent pictures of Kanye West, who is always turning heads with his public appearances and his volatile social media presence. However, these days, things have been very lowkey. Beyond the constant delays of Kanye West's next album BULLY, he hasn't returned to social media much and he hasn't gotten in too many controversies.

In fact, Ye recently met with a rabbi to take accountability for his antisemitic remarks ahead of a few upcoming concerts in South America and allegedly Europe. So perhaps this outing with Bianca Censori is just a small sidestep in a much larger era.