Kanye West & Bianca Censori Go Undercover For Christmas Eve Ballet Date

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 320 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Bianca Censori Nutcracker Ballet Hip Hop News
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bianca Censori and Kanye West at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kanye West and Bianca Censori reportedly celebrated Christmas Eve in a very low-key fashion, a far cry from their usually lewd looks.

Bianca Censori recently held a divisive but compelling performance art show, which her husband Kanye West proudly supported by her side. It's been a pretty chill month for the couple from what we can gather, and it seems like they chose to continue this trend into the holiday season.

According to TMZ, Ye and Bianca went to catch the Nutcracker ballet in Los Angeles last night (Wednesday, December 24) to celebrate Christmas Eve. What's more is that they bundled up for the rare public appearance, clearly not trying to draw too much attention to themselves. Considering Kanye West and Bianca Censori's lewd fashion past, this may surprise many readers.

Nonetheless, an eyewitness alleged to the publication that the couple stayed for the entire show. The outlet caught some pictures of their outing as well, showing the visual artist in a fur coat and the Chicago producer in a jean get-up, hoodie, and mask. He reportedly took it off during the show when the lights were off, but put it back on for intermission and their exit.

The couple reportedly made their way through a typically restricted back exit immediately when the show ended, not even waiting for the dancers to finish their bows. They allegedly had an entourage that followed them out, but we don't have many details to go off of there.

Read More: Bianca Censori Struts Through Australian Airport In Almost Nothing But A Thong

Kanye West's BULLY
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

These mark the most recent pictures of Kanye West, who is always turning heads with his public appearances and his volatile social media presence. However, these days, things have been very lowkey. Beyond the constant delays of Kanye West's next album BULLY, he hasn't returned to social media much and he hasn't gotten in too many controversies.

In fact, Ye recently met with a rabbi to take accountability for his antisemitic remarks ahead of a few upcoming concerts in South America and allegedly Europe. So perhaps this outing with Bianca Censori is just a small sidestep in a much larger era.

But in any case, seeing the couple out and about is heartening. At least they still have each other. With many other questions, narratives, and firestorms surrounding the Yeezy mogul, every new look fans get at him is a significant update.

Read More: Can Kanye West Make A Comeback?

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Kanye West Bianca Censori Movie Theater Dennys Date Hip Hop News Relationships Kanye West & Bianca Censori Surprise Fans With A Casual Movie Theater & Denny's Date In L.A. 1326
Kanye West Bianca Censori Surprise South Korea Visit Hip Hop News Relationships Kanye West & Bianca Censori Make Surprise South Korea Visit 2.8K
kanye-west-bianca-censori-shanghai-hip-hop-news Music Kanye West And Bianca Censori Spotted At LAX Ahead Of Shanghai Concert 2.0K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.8K
Comments 0