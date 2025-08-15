Kanye West & Bianca Censori Surprise Fans With A Casual Movie Theater & Denny's Date In L.A.

Kanye West Bianca Censori Movie Theater Dennys Date
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bianca Censori and Kanye West at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This is one of Kanye West and Bianca Censori's first public outings in a while, and fans have come to expect the unexpected at this point.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have drawn so much attention and controversy for their typically lewd public outings that a lack of shocking moves is the real surprise these days. For a recent lunch date to Denny's and a movie theater in Los Angeles caught by TMZ, they kept it casual and collected.

According to the outlet, the couple went to Denny's for some lunch in Westwood before hitting up the IPIC movie theater to see the new horror film Weapons. Ye wore a simple black jacket and pants whereas Censori donned a blue shirt and black shorts.

As such, this ended up being a much more normal outing than some fans probably expect from Kanye West and Bianca Censori's moves these days. While this can sadly get into body policing and regressive conversations about image standards, it nevertheless caught many fans' attention.

We will see if they continue to step out for these dates or if they will keep things low-key in the foreseeable future. After all, the couple often balances between those modes on their many worldwide travels, or just enjoying the city they live in.

Kanye West Beef
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, this news about a Bianca Censori date comes amid Kanye West's collaborators' reflections on their bonds. For example, during a recent interview on Rory and Mal's podcast, Chance The Rapper spoke on what their current relationship is like.

"I haven’t talked to him in a long time," he remarked. "He’s one of the most influential people in my music. He was at my wedding, our kids have hung out together. I’ll always love Kanye, but just being honest, I haven’t talked to him in a while."

Elsewhere, Kid Cudi made similar comments about falling out with Kanye West in a CBS Mornings interview. "It’s a sad thing," Cudi reportedly remarked. "The freedom we experienced when we were creating, it will just never happen again, and that’s just the heartbreaking side of things ... [Ye’s] said some things that there’s no coming back from. [...] The comments that he’s had about Virgil Abloh are just some of the most evil, vile, disturbing, f***ed-up things I’ve heard."

