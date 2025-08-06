Bianca Censori Rocks An 80s Aesthetic In Stunning New Selfie

Bianca Censori is showing once again that she doesn't need to be almost nude to show off her jaw-dropping curves. The model and architect hailing from Australia posted a new selfie to her Instagram Story wearing more clothes than the public is used to nowadays.
In the photo caught by Hollywood Unlocked, the 30-year-old is wearing a shiny silver leotard with same-colored tights. Bianca is also rocking raven bangs with confidence and overall, it looks like she was in an 80s kind of mood this day.
Usually, she's met with harsh comments online, in part because of Kanye West's stylistic influences. But this time the internet practically has nothing but nice things to say. "She looks cute. Reminds me of an 80's picture when the women were doing aerobics. I like this look," one user writes.
"HOT HOT & HOT," adds another in all caps. Others were dropping the usual Kim Kardashian comparisons. "She's stunning, how can she look like Kim while Bianca is a natural beauty? No shade to Kim but Kim has lot of surgery. Let's be real." Another goes, "Thought that was Kim for a second."
Bianca Censori & Kanye West
Additionally, lots of "Most clothes she’s ever had on lol" remarks were left under the outlet's repost. In the Kanye West era, that may be true. But before they became an item, she dressed like how most women do her age today.
Yesterday, TMZ obtained four photos of Bianca Censori from 2021. In them she was modeling different outfits for a friend's clothing brand back home. Overall, these incredibly normal shots would not be news. But considering the outlandish things we have seen her wear in public; this had many curious to know if she was dressing any differently pre-Ye.
On top of the conservative looks, her physical appearance was also noticeably different. Her hair stood out the most as it was a lot longer and more natural looking compared to the variety of styles we have seen her with.
