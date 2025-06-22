Bianca Censori Wears Nothing But Candy During New York City Outing With Kanye West

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 782 Views
Bianca Censori Candy New York City Kanye West Hip Hop News
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bianca Censori and Kanye West at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This bra and underwear made entirely out of what seem like Smarties candies is certainly one of Bianca Censori's most creative fits yet.

Bianca Censori has drawn a lot of controversy for her often revealing and lewd fashion choices, but you can't say she isn't creative with them. She and her husband Kanye West recently went out in New York City on Saturday (June 21), and they certainly made their presence felt.

As the two arrived at the Mercer Hotel, Censori reportedly popped out of a chrome Mercedes-Maybach while wearing only a bra and underwear. Not only that, but the clothing items were entirely made out of candy (they seem to be Smarties, for the record). Whether or not it's actual candy is anyone's guess. You can check the pictures out for yourself via The Mirror's coverage.

Meanwhile, Ye wore a white hoodie and black sunglasses, continuing their tendency to match extravagant skimpiness with a simple counterpart. This NYC outing followed Kanye West's recent visit at the highly scandalous Diddy trial, which extended the controversy over the Yeezy mogul's support.

However, Bianca Censori and Kanye West are traveling frequently, so who knows where they could pop up next? Whether it's Spain, Los Angeles, somewhere in between, or somewhere far beyond, they are turning heads everywhere they go.

Who Is Kanye West Married To?
Pan Am Games: Closing Ceremony
Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Mandatory Credit: Matt Detrich-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

What's funny is that 50 Cent caught this candy fit too, and chose to troll Bianca Censori for it. In fact, Fif's comments seemed to reference all the Diddy accusations and other celebrity scandals as well.

"Look at ye dirty little wife walking around the city naked [laughing emoji]," he wrote on Instagram. "LOL is she gonna be a victim later, this looks like free will to me. Any way it was really hot today." 50 deleted the post shortly after.

Elsewhere, Kanye West is traveling overseas for more shows, hitting up Slovakia and South Korea for Yeezy Season X performances and showcases. We don't know many details about what these events will actually entail, but they are not far off. We will find out soon enough.

In the meantime, expect Ye and Bianca Censori to stay busy and stay active, all while displaying their divisive style preferences. While many folks have their interpretations about their dynamic, that's not for anyone but them to know.

