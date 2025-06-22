Bianca Censori has drawn a lot of controversy for her often revealing and lewd fashion choices, but you can't say she isn't creative with them. She and her husband Kanye West recently went out in New York City on Saturday (June 21), and they certainly made their presence felt.

As the two arrived at the Mercer Hotel, Censori reportedly popped out of a chrome Mercedes-Maybach while wearing only a bra and underwear. Not only that, but the clothing items were entirely made out of candy (they seem to be Smarties, for the record). Whether or not it's actual candy is anyone's guess. You can check the pictures out for yourself via The Mirror's coverage.

Meanwhile, Ye wore a white hoodie and black sunglasses, continuing their tendency to match extravagant skimpiness with a simple counterpart. This NYC outing followed Kanye West's recent visit at the highly scandalous Diddy trial, which extended the controversy over the Yeezy mogul's support.

However, Bianca Censori and Kanye West are traveling frequently, so who knows where they could pop up next? Whether it's Spain, Los Angeles, somewhere in between, or somewhere far beyond, they are turning heads everywhere they go.

What's funny is that 50 Cent caught this candy fit too, and chose to troll Bianca Censori for it. In fact, Fif's comments seemed to reference all the Diddy accusations and other celebrity scandals as well.

"Look at ye dirty little wife walking around the city naked [laughing emoji]," he wrote on Instagram. "LOL is she gonna be a victim later, this looks like free will to me. Any way it was really hot today." 50 deleted the post shortly after.

Elsewhere, Kanye West is traveling overseas for more shows, hitting up Slovakia and South Korea for Yeezy Season X performances and showcases. We don't know many details about what these events will actually entail, but they are not far off. We will find out soon enough.