candy
- FoodSkittles Is Bringing Back Lime Flavor After 8 YearsSkittles is phasing out their Green Apple flavor, and adding Lime back to their original package line-up.By Isiah Cowan
- Pop CulturePolice Warn That Halloween Candy May Be "Laced With THC" & Twitter Is Having At ItTwitter users poked fun at the police after their stern warning.By Taylor McCloud
- AnticsFans Turn On DaBaby After Viral Video Of Him Shutting Down Kids Selling CandyDaBaby faces backlash after a viral video shows him lecturing kids selling candy and giving them only $4.By Alex Zidel
- FoodKraft Announces Pink Mac & Cheese For Valentine's DayKraft launches odd, pink, candy-flavored mac and cheese for Valentine's Day.By Azure Johnson
- MusicFuture Demands The "Gushers" BagFueled by highs from both sugar and weed, Future took a break from the studio to offer Gushers a glowing review -- and an ultimatum. By Mitch Findlay
- RandomHarvey Weinstein Allegedly Sent Chocolate Penises To "Sopranos'" Annabella SciorraAllegedly, Harvey Weinstein sent "Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra a bag of chocolate d*cks. By Dominiq R.
- FoodThis Year's Worst Halloween Candy Has Been DeterminedCandy corn is officially the country's least favorite Halloween candy and all is right in the world.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosMachine Gun Kelly & Trippie Redd's "Candy" Video Stars Pete DavidsonMGK, Trippie Redd, & Pete Davidson get high with some kids in the "Candy" video.By Alex Zidel
- LifeMost Expensive Home Ever Sold In LA, "Candyland," Sells For $120 MillionThe mansion belonged to "Charlie's Angels" producer Aaron Spelling, and has 123 rooms, an underground nightclub, a beauty spa, and a bowling alley.By hnhh
- EntertainmentWendy Williams & Her Son Kevin Hunter Jr Escape To Chicago After His ArrestWendy Williams was at a Sweets and Snacks Expo to represent Candy Pop.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyKit Kat Reveals New Permanent FlavourThe new candy bar will be released in December 2019.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyJelly Belly Founder Introducing New CBD-Infused CandySpectrum Confections will bring us Jelly Belly beans with a twist.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentCereal, Sacrilege And Sour Patch KidsGet your voter ID cards ready. By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentReese's Halloween Candy Converter Will Exchange Disappointment For Reese'sThe machine can hold 10,000 peanut butter cups. By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyMan Arrested For Possession Of Meth That Looks Like Halloween CandyPolice are warning residents of Dublin, Ga. to "#stayaware."By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicCupcakKe Announces New Album "Eden" While Covered In CandyCupcakke's next album will be out on November 9.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentElton John Sings His Way Through A Rap Battle In Latest Snickers Hunger CommercialSnickers commercializes the culture. By Karlton Jahmal
- LifeSkittles Sweet Heat Officially Launches With Help From Marshawn LynchCop the company's latest suite of flavours now. By David Saric
- MusicJ. Cole Spots Potentially Racist Ice Cream Bar In GermanyLet's just say the word on the wrapper cuts it awfully close...By Matt F
- LifeOreo-Stuffed Chocolate Bars Are Coming to AmericaOur nation needed this.By hnhh
- NewsWatch Chance The Rapper's Alternate Kit-Kat CommercialKit Kat shares their second ad starring Chance the Rapper.By Danny Schwartz