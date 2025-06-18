Kanye West & Bianca Censori Reportedly Staying At $170K Per Week Mental Health Clinic In Spain

Kanye West made an appearance at the Diddy Trial late last week, and now, we know why he has mostly been staying in Spain as of late.

Kanye West is currently in the midst of a wrongful termination lawsuit from former employee Benjamin Provo. As a direct consequence of this lawsuit, RadarOnline has figured out Ye's whereabouts over the last few weeks.

While we did see Ye out in public just last week, he has reportedly been staying at a high-end mental health facility in Mallorca, Spain. The Balance Rehab Clinic charges patients $170K per week, and it offers a wide variety of services. Overall, this includes lodging, food, therapy sessions, and yoga.

Bianca Censori reportedly checked in alongside Ye, and has been going through this wellness journey with him. There had been rumblings that Ye was staying at a luxury rehab facility in Spain, but these latest court documents confirm it.

Last week, Ye left the facility to support Diddy at his now-infamous New York trial, although the artist only spent 10 minutes there before leaving.

Kanye West Diddy Trial
Prior to Kanye showing up at the Diddy Trial, there were rumblings that he had already tried to get in. Those reports were debunked, but where there is smoke there is fire. Many felt like Ye's attempt to breach the trial was a bit bizarre, but his 10 minute appearance tells you he was a bit indifferent to being there in the first place.

As for the reports about the mental health clinic, we just hope that this means Kanye is seeking to get better. Overall, his mental health has been a huge point of contention over the years, and the fans just want to see him get healthy.

Thankfully, he has Censori around him to help out in this journey. Only time will tell if we see some major changes from Ye in the near future.

