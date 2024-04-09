Dave Chappelle Recounts Awkward Dinner With Ye & Bianca Censori

Dave Chappelle reportedly recently went into detail about his relationship with Ye and recalled an awkward dinner he had with the controversial rapper and his partner, Bianca Censori. According to a fan who claims to have been at one of the comedian's recent stand-up sets, Chappelle joked about Censori arriving "basically naked" to their night out.

“I went to a dave chappelle show last night and he had multiple jokes directed at ye throughout the night, but he did say theres no beef between them,” the user wrote on Reddit. “He recently had dinner with ye and bianca but said it was the most uncomfortable dinner hes ever attended because bianca was basically naked. He said it looked like she woke up put some makeup on, slapped some duct tape on her tittys and shoved a cork up her pussy and walked out the door.”

Ye & Bianca Censori Attend Milan Fashion Week

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at Marni RTW Fall 2024 as part of Milan Ready to Wear Fashion Week held on February 23, 2024, in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Censori has been making headlines throughout her relationship with Ye for rocking racy outfits. Just last week, Paparazzi snapped her wearing just a black bra with entirely see-through pants. She even had to use her bag to cover herself. Censori also appears nearly nude on the album cover of Ye's collaborative effort with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures 1.

Fan Details Dave Chappelle's Jokes About Ye

https://www.reddit.com/r/Kanye/comments/1by7bip/dave_chappelle/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button

Chappelle previously discussed Ye during his monologue for Saturday Night Live in 2022, when he joked about his antisemitism controversy. After denouncing his behavior, Chappelle spent a large portion of his opening dedicated to the rapper. “Ironically, Adidas was founded by Nazis, and even they were offended," he remarked at the time. Check out the fan's story about Dave Chappelle's latest stand-up routine above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Dave Chappelle as well as Ye and Bianca Censori on HotNewHipHop.

