Dave Chappelle Recounts Awkward Dinner With Ye & Bianca Censori

Bianca Censori was apparently nearly naked.

BYCole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
340 Views
"Dave Chappelle: Untitled" - UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Dave Chappelle reportedly recently went into detail about his relationship with Ye and recalled an awkward dinner he had with the controversial rapper and his partner, Bianca Censori. According to a fan who claims to have been at one of the comedian's recent stand-up sets, Chappelle joked about Censori arriving "basically naked" to their night out.

“I went to a dave chappelle show last night and he had multiple jokes directed at ye throughout the night, but he did say theres no beef between them,” the user wrote on Reddit. “He recently had dinner with ye and bianca but said it was the most uncomfortable dinner hes ever attended because bianca was basically naked. He said it looked like she woke up put some makeup on, slapped some duct tape on her tittys and shoved a cork up her pussy and walked out the door.”

Read More: Bianca Censori Once Again Pushes The Envelope With Her Latest See-Through Look

Ye & Bianca Censori Attend Milan Fashion Week

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at Marni RTW Fall 2024 as part of Milan Ready to Wear Fashion Week held on February 23, 2024, in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Censori has been making headlines throughout her relationship with Ye for rocking racy outfits. Just last week, Paparazzi snapped her wearing just a black bra with entirely see-through pants. She even had to use her bag to cover herself. Censori also appears nearly nude on the album cover of Ye's collaborative effort with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures 1.

Fan Details Dave Chappelle's Jokes About Ye

https://www.reddit.com/r/Kanye/comments/1by7bip/dave_chappelle/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button

Chappelle previously discussed Ye during his monologue for Saturday Night Live in 2022, when he joked about his antisemitism controversy. After denouncing his behavior, Chappelle spent a large portion of his opening dedicated to the rapper. “Ironically, Adidas was founded by Nazis, and even they were offended," he remarked at the time. Check out the fan's story about Dave Chappelle's latest stand-up routine above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Dave Chappelle as well as Ye and Bianca Censori on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Bianca Censori Gets Dinner With Ye In Just A Bra And Sheer Pants

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025RelationshipsBianca Censori Once Again Pushes The Envelope With Her Latest See-Through Look
Bianca Censori Nude Sheer Top Paris Kanye West Hip Hop NewsRelationshipsBianca Censori Dons Sheer Top For NSFW Paris Outing With Kanye West
Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025RelationshipsBianca Censori Gets Dinner With Ye In Just A Bra And Sheer Pants
FC Internazionale v Atlético Madrid: Round of 16 First Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24RelationshipsBianca Censori Goes Furry For Dinner With Ye & North West