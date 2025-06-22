Kanye West Announces South Korean Concert Amid "Bully" Delay

Kanye West has had a very turbulent 2025 so far, whether it's his custody battle or his many controversies and bigotries. But Ye still has his new music at the forefront, and he recently announced a new avenue through which fans can experience it in the flesh.

Per Akademiks TV on Twitter, he will perform at South Korea's Incheon Munhak Stadium on July 26 of this year for a Yeezy Season X show, which will also feature a performance by Vanessa Beecroft. Other than that, we don't know many more details about the show, but fans are curious for multiple reasons.

First of all, Kanye West is dropping his new album Bully, but not in the way that you would expect. The project was due on June 15, but it never manifested. Instead, Ye dropped three songs off of it, so we can presume that the whole thing might come out in small chunks.

Also, this isn't Kanye West's first South Korea concert as of late. This actually follows multiple successful recent Ye performances overseas, such as a China concert last year. In fact, there's also another one coming up in Slovakia from July 18 to 20. So that's another factor that people are curious about, since they wonder whether or not this will be a trend moving forward.

Kanye West Diddy Trial

Nevertheless, the Chicago artist is still in a lot of controversy these days, even though recent weeks haven't yielded man significant updates. The biggest thing that caused a stir online as of late was Kanye West's appearance at the highly publicized Diddy trial. His support for the Bad Boy mogul got him in a lot of hot water, and this double down shocked a lot of folks. Of course, many weren't surprised, either.

Even with all that in mind, Ye still gets love from unexpected corners, namely the people that he seems to be the angriest at. Kris Jenner recently turned heads and wished Kanye West a happy Father's Day... Well, it was a general post that also featured Travis Scott, Tristan Thompson, and more, but you get the idea.