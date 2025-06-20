Kanye West, aka Ye, is finally giving his hardcore fans what they've been waiting for. That would be his next solo studio album, BULLY. Well... he sort of did. Today, the controversial mogul left off three cuts from the eleventh project. They include, the heavily teased "PREACHER MAN" and "BEAUTY AND THE BEAST," as well as "DAMN."
On June 16, Kanye West revealed in some text messages with the YEFANATICS fan page that he would be sharing bits and pieces of the record over the next few days. Per a tweet caught by Vibe Ye said, "Releasing 5 of the songs 2nt. Will release another 5 2mrw. And then more the next day. Still working on the album."
"Share this message," he then added. While he didn't immediately follow through on that schedule, we do have at least a trio of them. Of course, it's not better than getting the album all at once.
He was supposed to drop it on June 15, North West's birthday.
Shockingly, BULLY did actually release way ahead of schedule via X and YouTube in March with a short film alongside it. However, it was eventually deleted there and on Apple Music.
But it seems that Kanye is on his way to giving us the LP, even though it's not in the most conventional fashion. "PREACHER MAN, "BEAUTY AND THE BEAST," and "DAMN" are all available on Spotify and YouTube, but not on Apple. Check them out below.
Kanye West "BULLY"
Quotable Lyrics From "PREACHER MAN":
Look where we made it to (I walk up to the preacher man)
Made love that's unmakeable (Just to take your lovely hand)
Bonds is unbreakable
Broke rules and bent corners in hopes of breaking through (I came to you with love)
Basically, went out my way to make a way for you
Basically, we finna take 'em higher places through it