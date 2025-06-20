Kanye West Follows Through And Shares Three Songs From "BULLY"

BY Zachary Horvath 117 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
kanye-west kanye-west
The rollout for Kanye West's next studio album "Bully" has been a messy one. But he's now beginning to drop it in small chunks.

Kanye West, aka Ye, is finally giving his hardcore fans what they've been waiting for. That would be his next solo studio album, BULLY. Well... he sort of did. Today, the controversial mogul left off three cuts from the eleventh project. They include, the heavily teased "PREACHER MAN" and "BEAUTY AND THE BEAST," as well as "DAMN."

On June 16, Kanye West revealed in some text messages with the YEFANATICS fan page that he would be sharing bits and pieces of the record over the next few days. Per a tweet caught by Vibe Ye said, "Releasing 5 of the songs 2nt. Will release another 5 2mrw. And then more the next day. Still working on the album."

"Share this message," he then added. While he didn't immediately follow through on that schedule, we do have at least a trio of them. Of course, it's not better than getting the album all at once.

He was supposed to drop it on June 15, North West's birthday.

Shockingly, BULLY did actually release way ahead of schedule via X and YouTube in March with a short film alongside it. However, it was eventually deleted there and on Apple Music.

But it seems that Kanye is on his way to giving us the LP, even though it's not in the most conventional fashion. "PREACHER MAN, "BEAUTY AND THE BEAST," and "DAMN" are all available on Spotify and YouTube, but not on Apple. Check them out below.

Read More: Meet Anto Dotcom & Raffi Keuhnelian: The Architects Behind The Marketing Giant, MusicPromoToday

Kanye West "BULLY"

Quotable Lyrics From "PREACHER MAN":

Look where we made it to (I walk up to the preacher man)
Made love that's unmakeable (Just to take your lovely hand)
Bonds is unbreakable
Broke rules and bent corners in hopes of breaking through (I came to you with love)
Basically, went out my way to make a way for you
Basically, we finna take 'em higher places through it

Read More: Kendrick Lamar & SZA "Grand National" DMV Concert Review

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 3.9K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 64.7K
News Marijuana Man 815
2023 Essence Festival Of Culture Music Vallejo Pays Tribute To E-40 With Street In His Name 1.9K