The rollout for Kanye West's next studio album "Bully" has been a messy one. But he's now beginning to drop it in small chunks.

Look where we made it to (I walk up to the preacher man) Made love that's unmakeable (Just to take your lovely hand) Bonds is unbreakable Broke rules and bent corners in hopes of breaking through (I came to you with love) Basically, went out my way to make a way for you Basically, we finna take 'em higher places through it

But it seems that Kanye is on his way to giving us the LP, even though it's not in the most conventional fashion. "PREACHER MAN, "BEAUTY AND THE BEAST," and "DAMN" are all available on Spotify and YouTube, but not on Apple. Check them out below.

On June 16, Kanye West revealed in some text messages with the YEFANATICS fan page that he would be sharing bits and pieces of the record over the next few days. Per a tweet caught by Vibe Ye said, "Releasing 5 of the songs 2nt. Will release another 5 2mrw. And then more the next day. Still working on the album."

