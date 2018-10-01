south korea
- MusicKanye West Shares Strange Photos From His South Korean ConcertKanye West wants to know where he should perform next.ByCole Blake2.3K Views
- MusicKanye West Takes North Toy Shopping In South KoreaKanye West brought his family out to South Korea.ByCole Blake2.0K Views
- Pop CultureLee Sun-Kyun, Oscar-Winning "Parasite" Actor, Dead At 48The actor was found in his car in Seoul.ByBen Mock846 Views
- Politics"The Little Mermaid" Asian Box Office Slump Blamed On RacismEast Asian film-goers have not turned out for "The Little Mermaid".ByBen Mock1104 Views
- Sports2024 MLB Season To Start In South KoreaThe MLB is reportedly headed to South KoreaByBen Mock664 Views
- MusicSnoop Dogg Offered Features In Exchange For Weed In Korea, Ben Baller SaysSnoop Dogg once offered to record and clear a verse for anyone who can get him weed in Korea. ByAron A.6.4K Views
- MusicJ Money Shot And Robbed In Korean Prince's Rolls-RoyceThe Atlanta rapper was hospitalized in critical condition and lost some of his jewelry.ByGabriel Bras Nevares9.9K Views
- ViralSouth Korean Crowd Surge Leaves 140+ Dead On Halloween WeekendVideos of countless lifeless bodies covering the streets of Itaewon have been circulating online.ByHayley Hynes2.1K Views
- TVNorth Korea Compares “Squid Game” To “Beastly South Korean Society”“Squid Game” is officially Netflix’s most successful show ever. ByHayley Hynes1.7K Views
- PoliticsJoe Biden Confirms He Is A K-Pop Fan: "K-Pop Fans Are Universal"Joe Biden says that K-Pop fans are "universal."ByCole Blake2.0K Views
- PoliticsNorth Korea In Lockdown As First COVID-19 Case Is SuspectedNorth Korea suspects they have encountered its first case of the coronavirus.ByCole Blake4.5K Views
- SneakersNike Air Presto "South Korea" Release Date Revealed: PhotosThe Nike Air Presto is the latest shoe to get a "South Korea" colorway.ByAlexander Cole1.8K Views
- SneakersNike Air Force 1 Low "South Korea" Coming Soon: PhotosThis Nike Air Force 1 Low model is, as the name suggests, an homage to South Korea.ByAlexander Cole2.3K Views
- PoliticsKim Jong Un Is Not Dead, South Korea Official SaysSouth Korea says that Kim Jong Un is alive while other news outlets have claimed that he's either dead or in a vegetative state.ByAron A.3.7K Views
- PoliticsKim Jong-un Reportedly "Gravely Ill" But South Korean Leader Refutes RumorsNorth Korean leader Kim Jong-un became a trending topic following news that he was "gravely ill" following surgery, but South Korea disagrees.ByErika Marie8.7K Views
- TVYoung Bae Confronts Abusive Dad In Explosive "Black Ink Crew" SceneYoung Bae recently confronted the father she claims was so abusive that her entire family left and hid from him for over a decade.ByErika Marie16.8K Views
- Movies"Parasite" Will Be Streaming On HuluAfter securing four Academy Awards including Best Picture, "Parasite" is set to land on Hulu this April. ByMitch Findlay2.4K Views
- NewsPink Sweat$ & Crush Link Up On "I Wanna Be Yours" TrackPink Sweat$ previews "Pink Planet."ByMilca P.2.8K Views
- MusicK-Pop Star, Sulli, Found Dead In Her Home At Age 25R.I.P. ByNoah C4.9K Views
- SongsA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Taps K-Pop Star Park Woo Jin For "Look Back At It" RemixA Boogie issues an international update to his hit.ByMilca P.8.4K Views
- SneakersNike Air Max 97 "Neon Seoul" Pays Homage To South KoreaThese kicks are coming out for Nike Air Max Month.ByAlexander Cole3.1K Views
- MusicKanye West, Pharrell & Vic Mensa Craft Song For Gentle Monster's "13" CampaignKanye West produces "13 MUSIC" number with the help of Vic Mensa, Malik Yusef, and Pharrell.ByDevin Ch4.7K Views
- SneakersAdidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Sesame" Accidentally Released Early In Korea"Sesame" Yeezys distributed early in South Korea.ByKyle Rooney19.9K Views