PENOMECO Delivers A Nonstop Dance Party With "KK"

This weekend, we are introducing PENOMECO. He calls South Korea home and has been making forward-thinking music for just over a decade. The 32-year-old has leveled up each year with the late 2010s being where he really surged.
His debut album in 2021, Dry Flower, and some scattered singles from 2018-present have propelled his career nicely. In terms of some other interesting facts about PENOMECO, he's a part of musical group known as Fanxy Child. However, the combination of Dean, Zico, Crush and Millic hasn't panned out just yet.
As it stands, they have one record released together in "Y." That dropped back in 2019. But PENOMECO hasn't let that deter him from reaching new heights as a solo act. 2025 looks to be a big year for the K-pop/K-hip-hop veteran. Per his Instagram, he unveiled the long-awaited cover art for his third LP. "The Face of KK. The album artwork is finally here.🫠" he wrote.
Not too long after making that announcement to his fans' delight, PENOMECO decided to drop the lead single, "KK." One thing that caught us right away with this one was the rhythm. It hits you like a ton of bricks and doesn't let up at all.
Essentially, what we are trying to say is that you won't be able to stop dancing to it. That goes for any setting it's played in, too. Even, though this is a K-hip-hop track, we can't help but notice the Afrobeats-like inspiration, especially with the instrumentation.
It may not have been his goal, but it adds a nice cross-cultural flair. Overall, PENOMECO really delivered with this one and his elastic and loose vocal performance is definitely also a reason why. Stream it below and keep an eye out for more information about his next LP on his socials.
PENOMECO "KK"
Quotable Lyrics:
Revvin' it up we do the chrome hearting
So 얼레리꼴레리 I go nasty
Drippin' in local on a foreign thing
따라 부르지 못해 나의 OST
Born sinner 층간 소음 빌런
PENOMECO 날 때부터 난 X 일론