PENOMECO Delivers A Nonstop Dance Party With "KK"

PENOMECO, a South Korean rapper, singer, and songwriter, may have a high-charting single on his hands with the infectious "KK."

It may not have been his goal, but it adds a nice cross-cultural flair. Overall, PENOMECO really delivered with this one and his elastic and loose vocal performance is definitely also a reason why. Stream it below and keep an eye out for more information about his next LP on his socials.

Essentially, what we are trying to say is that you won't be able to stop dancing to it. That goes for any setting it's played in, too. Even, though this is a K-hip-hop track, we can't help but notice the Afrobeats-like inspiration, especially with the instrumentation.

As it stands, they have one record released together in "Y." That dropped back in 2019. But PENOMECO hasn't let that deter him from reaching new heights as a solo act. 2025 looks to be a big year for the K-pop/K-hip-hop veteran. Per his Instagram , he unveiled the long-awaited cover art for his third LP. "The Face of KK. The album artwork is finally here.🫠" he wrote.

