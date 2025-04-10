Travis Scott Sold Out Circus Maximus Tour In India, China, South Korea Within Minutes

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 325 Views
NBA: Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers
Apr 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Hip hop recording artist and Houston native Travis Scott sits courtside at the Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Clippers game in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Travis Scott's Circus Maximus tour supports the rap star's chart-topping album, Utopia. The album includes "Fe!n" and "Meltdown."

Travis Scott proves he is a legitimate "international superstar" with the latest news about his upcoming Circus Maximus world tour. After the second-leg of the tour was announced last month, the Astroworld creator's has reportedly sold over 100 thousand tickets in less than ten minutes. The stadium tour has sold out in India, South Korea, and China. Upon tickets selling out, the purchasing platforms still had 600,000 people in the queue. The latest news follows Scott's tour breaking ticket sell records in October 2024 with over two million tickets sold and grossing $200 million.

Scott’s Circus Maximus tour redefined the scope of live hip-hop, merging spectacle, scale, and intensity into a cultural event. Spanning 44 sold-out dates, the tour grossed over $95 million and drew nearly 700,000 fans, becoming 2024’s top-grossing rap tour. A standout moment came at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, where Scott became the first rapper to sell out the venue. But the real triumph lay in the experience itself.

Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus

Each night felt cinematic, with towering stage design, fire effects, and immersive visuals. The energy in the crowd was more riot than recital.Scott pushed performance limits, commanding mosh pits and leading chants with relentless force. For his devoted fans—known as “ragers”—this wasn’t just a concert, but a shared frenzy. His endurance and control across nearly 50 shows proved his dominance on stage. Surprise appearances from Ice Spice and Central Cee added unpredictability and flavor to the tour. Meanwhile, merchandise sales smashed records in cities like Denver and Dallas, where Scott pulled in over $1 million per night in gear alone, reinforcing his influence beyond music.

The tour also carried a quieter mission. Proceeds from ticket sales benefited his Cactus Jack Foundation, which funds youth initiatives in Houston. That gesture added a layer of purpose beneath the chaos. Circus Maximus wasn’t just a financial win. It cemented Scott’s status as a boundary-pushing showman and cultural architect—someone reshaping what hip-hop performances can look and feel like.

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
