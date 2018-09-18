touring
- MusicDrake Sets This Billboard Milestone For Tour Sales In Hip-HopThe OVO mogul is now at the top of the game, and this accolade speaks to his longevity, consistent presence, and business acumen.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Hints At Cardi B Collaborative EP & TourMegan Thee Stallion says she'd "definitely" be down to do an EP with Cardi B.By Cole Blake
- MusicThe Weeknd Has No Issue With Recent MF DOOM ComparisonThe Weeknd's new mask caught some attention. By Alexander Cole
- MusicCardi B Breaks Down How Much Money She Makes Every NightCardi B since deleted the post detailing how much money she makes on tour.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPolo G Announces "Die A Legend" TourGet ready for the Polo G "Die A Legend" tour. By Aida C.
- MusicMeek Mill & Future Announce Tour With Megan Thee Stallion, YG & MustardThe "Legendary Nights Tour" begins on August 28.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTyler, The Creator Announces "IGOR" Tour With Jaden Smith, Blood Orange & MoreTyler, The Creator is hitting the road with some of his best friends.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne & Blink-182 Announce Epic Summer TourIt looks like this is actually happening!By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj & Chris Brown Touring Together This FallChris Brown and Nicki Minaj will be sharing the stage soon.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Shows Off Her Booty On Tour: "Guess Them Ass Shots Wore Off"Nicki Minaj and her dancers are all about giving the audience a sexy show.By Alex Zidel
- MusicB2K Shares Memories Of Touring With Destiny's Child"Shoutout to Solange too!"By Zaynab
- MusicLil Xan Added To Nicki Minaj's European Tour With Juice WRLDLil Xan is ready to take over Europe with Nicki Minaj and Juice WRLD.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne Releases "I Ain't Sh*t Without You" Tour DocumentaryLil Wayne shares some footage from his most recent tour.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTank Shares Mock Poster For "Kings Of R&B" Tour With Chris Brown, R. Kelly, & MoreA "Kings of R&B" tour would be the perfect way to settle the debate.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAvicii's $25.5 Million Fortune Will Go To His Mom & DadBy Swedish law, Avicii's fortune must go to his parents.By Devin Ch
- MusicNormani Speaks On Working With Pharrell For Her Debut AlbumNormani's glow up as a solo act continues.By Zaynab
- MusicMalik Yusef Announces "808s & Heartbreak" Tribute TourKanye West will not be taking part, however.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Shares Photo Of All The Bras Thrown On His StageDrake is starting a collection.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAriana Grande Taps Normani As "Sweetener" Tour OpenerNormani is giving Ariana Grande fans a reason to show up early.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott On "Astroworld" Tour: "Finally Able To Do The Production I Want"Travis Scott is excited to get started on his upcoming tour.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Looks On In Awe As A Bra Is Thrown At Him On StageIf you thought the floating Ferrari was something...By Alex Zidel
- MusicBeyoncé Admits Which Crowd Has Been Loudest On "OTR II" TourBeyoncé will always show love to H-Town.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsTory Lanez & Joseline Hernandez Just About Confirm Relationship With This PhotoThe two enjoy a glass of wine while Joseline cries over Tory Lanez going on tour.By Alex Zidel