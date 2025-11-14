DJ Akademiks Claims Constant Touring Is Killing Hip-Hop Music

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 820 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Akademiks Constant Touring Killing Hip Hop Music Hip Hop News
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: Global Gaming League Founder and CEO and DJ Clinton Sparks (L) and DJ Akademiks attend Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex) @bryansteffy everywhere
DJ Akademiks pointed out how it's more profitable for artists to go on big tours these days rather than release new music.

Amid news that Kendrick Lamar and SZA just achieved the highest-grossing hip-hop tour of all time, DJ Akademiks had an interesting remark to make about touring and the state of rap music. Of course, this wasn't a direct response to K.Dot and Solána's milestone. But it's one of many other tour-related stories that gives context to his commentary.

For example, there is also the wild success of the MASA tour from NBA YoungBoy, the Opium trek spearheaded by Playboi Carti, and more. However, the streamer and commentator took to his livestream to speak on hip-hop tours, as caught by his Akademiks TV alternate page on Twitter. Ak seemed to refer to music as a whole in his comments and used hip-hop examples. But the caption of this clip indicates the real intent he wants to communicate with them. "Akademiks says RAP is DEAD because of TOURING," the caption reads.

"Yo, I keep telling y'all: part of the reason music is going down [is that] the majority of acts that are popping are all on tour," DJ Akademiks opined. "Like, people are realizing [that] you're going to get just more money by going on the road. And I don't know if this is a pandemic re-correction. But all of the hot artists, they're announcing tours. I think J. Cole's about to announce a tour. Kendrick's on the tour, you know, he lazy. Drake, he never stops touring. He's about to announce some other s**t. Like, everybody's on the road. [Playboi] Carti just came off of a tour with The Weeknd and he's about to go on tour again [presumably the aforementioned and ongoing "Antagonist" tour]."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Links Up With Lul Timm At NBA YoungBoy Show

DJ Akademiks Touring

"Usually, that wasn't the case in hip-hop," he continued. "In hip-hop, you usually dropped one album, and if it was really, really successful, you go on a big tour. Now, what we're realizing? You drop one album and you go on three tours. Three tours, do mad festivals, and come back in two years. And again, I think that's like a re-correction of the pandemic when touring was dead. So now, you know, touring is back up."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Claims NBA YoungBoy Said Tour Is “Killing” Him

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock 6.1K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 23.2K
Robin Marchant/Getty Images Music Master P Delivers A Masterclass In Hustle On "The Breakfast Club" 4.8K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 80.2K
Comments 1