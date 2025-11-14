News
Music
DJ Akademiks Claims Constant Touring Is Killing Hip-Hop Music
DJ Akademiks pointed out how it's more profitable for artists to go on big tours these days rather than release new music.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
November 14, 2025
