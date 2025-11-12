DJ Akademiks Claims NBA YoungBoy Said Tour Is “Killing” Him

BY Caroline Fisher 750 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Akademiks NBA YoungBoy Tour Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: Rapper NBA Youngboy performs during NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
According to DJ Akademiks, NBA YoungBoy's first-ever headlining tour has taken a serious toll on the 26-year-old.

NBA YoungBoy is currently preparing to wrap up his "MASA" tour, and according to DJ Akademiks, it's about time. During a recent stream, the internet personality claimed that the rapper is worn out from performing so much, as he's been at it for over two months now. According to him, he also provided the 26-year-old with some solid advice, and hopes he takes it.

"I gave YoungBoy some valuable advice," he began, as captured by AkzWhoMatter on X. "I think tour is taxing on him. He loves his fans and he's showing up every day, he hasn't missed a show. He's coming with the best energy. [...] He said, 'Man, this sh*t's killing me, man.' [...] I think he needs some time to chill."

"The advice I gave to YoungBoy, I said, 'I want you to be selfish in this moment. Selfish.' And I said with everything," he continued. "There is new people, new faces, old friends, old faces, new rappers, old rappers [...] And they're all trying to extract something from you to help them. This moment of yours — whether it lasts one year, two years, or ten years — was the least likely scenario to happen, and you should be selfish in this moment."

Read More: NLE Choppa Keeps Beefing With NBA YoungBoy With Decapitated Head Clip

NBA YoungBoy & NLE Choppa Beef

NBA YoungBoy's final "MASA" tour stop is scheduled for tonight (November 12) at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Performing isn't all that's been on his plate lately, however. Earlier this month, NLE Choppa also dropped a diss track targeting him, "KO."

He later posted a video of himself dancing to the song while holding a fake decapitated head made to resemble YB. During an interview with Rolling Stone, he said he still has love for the Baton Rouge rapper.

"I would love to give that brother a hug," he explained. "I would love to shake hands with that brother, I would love to make music with him personally, but how could I if he won’t? But do I have worries about things being personal outside of this? I feel he got bigger fish to fry. I’m just playing a small role in it by using my voice."

Read More: Yaya Mayweather Issues Emotional Apology For 2020 Stabbing Over NBA YoungBoy

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NLE Choppa Beef NBA YoungBoy Decapitated Head Hip Hop News Music NLE Choppa Keeps Beefing With NBA YoungBoy With Decapitated Head Clip 4.0K
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal Music NLE Choppa Says He Still Loves NBA YoungBoy Despite Dissing Him On "KO" 7.3K
charleston-white-in-car-2024-1 Music Charleston White Shockingly Takes NBA YoungBoy's Side Against NLE Choppa 4.2K
Jamie McCarthy, Paras Griffin/Getty Images Music NLE Choppa Explains Why He Doesn't Respect NBA YoungBoy Speaking On King Von 20.0K
Comments 0