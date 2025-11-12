DJ Akademiks Claims NBA YoungBoy Said Tour Is “Killing” Him

NBA YoungBoy is currently preparing to wrap up his "MASA" tour, and according to DJ Akademiks, it's about time. During a recent stream, the internet personality claimed that the rapper is worn out from performing so much, as he's been at it for over two months now. According to him, he also provided the 26-year-old with some solid advice, and hopes he takes it.

"I gave YoungBoy some valuable advice," he began, as captured by AkzWhoMatter on X. "I think tour is taxing on him. He loves his fans and he's showing up every day, he hasn't missed a show. He's coming with the best energy. [...] He said, 'Man, this sh*t's killing me, man.' [...] I think he needs some time to chill."

"The advice I gave to YoungBoy, I said, 'I want you to be selfish in this moment. Selfish.' And I said with everything," he continued. "There is new people, new faces, old friends, old faces, new rappers, old rappers [...] And they're all trying to extract something from you to help them. This moment of yours — whether it lasts one year, two years, or ten years — was the least likely scenario to happen, and you should be selfish in this moment."

NBA YoungBoy & NLE Choppa Beef

NBA YoungBoy's final "MASA" tour stop is scheduled for tonight (November 12) at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Performing isn't all that's been on his plate lately, however. Earlier this month, NLE Choppa also dropped a diss track targeting him, "KO."

He later posted a video of himself dancing to the song while holding a fake decapitated head made to resemble YB. During an interview with Rolling Stone, he said he still has love for the Baton Rouge rapper.

"I would love to give that brother a hug," he explained. "I would love to shake hands with that brother, I would love to make music with him personally, but how could I if he won’t? But do I have worries about things being personal outside of this? I feel he got bigger fish to fry. I’m just playing a small role in it by using my voice."