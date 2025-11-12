D Dawg, best known as an affiliate of NBA YoungBoy, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for causing a fatal car wreck while in a high-speed chase with police in 2022. The rapper, whose real name is Derian Jerome Bailey, pleaded no contest in July to charges of negligent homicide and illegal carrying of weapons with controlled dangerous substances.

District Judge Brad Myers announced his sentence at a hearing on November 4, according to The Advocate. He received five years in prison for each count.

As for the incident in question, D Dawg was fleeing from police in September 2022 when he slammed into two other vehicles. His passenger, Larry Harris, flew forward through the windshield and died as a result. Before prosecutors agreed to reduce the charges, D Dawg was facing manslaughter, aggravated flight from an officer, hit and run causing death or serious injury, aggravated criminal damage to property, first-degree vehicular negligence, and convicted felon in illegal possession of a firearm.

NBA YoungBoy "MASA Tour"

The update comes as NBA YoungBoy is currently performing on his MASA Tour. According to DJ Akademiks, the run of shows is taking a toll on him. "I gave YoungBoy some valuable advice," Ak said during a recent livestream. "I think tour is taxing on him. He loves his fans and he's showing up every day, he hasn't missed a show. He's coming with the best energy. [...] He said, 'Man, this sh*t's killing me, man.' [...] I think he needs some time to chill."

"The advice I gave to YoungBoy, I said, 'I want you to be selfish in this moment. Selfish.' And I said with everything," he continued. "There is new people, new faces, old friends, old faces, new rappers, old rappers [...] And they're all trying to extract something from you to help them. This moment of yours — whether it lasts one year, two years, or ten years — was the least likely scenario to happen, and you should be selfish in this moment."