Back in April of 2020, Yaya Mayweather got into an altercation with the mother of one of NBA YoungBoy's children at the rapper's Houston home. She ended up stabbing the woman, Lapattra Jacobs, with two knives. Jacobs had multiple lacerations to her arm, but made a full recovery after getting surgery.

Mayweather was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In 2022, she pleaded guilty, and she was sentenced to six years of probation later that year. Earlier this week, she took to X to open up about the mistakes she's made over the years. In a series of posts, she apologized to Jacobs and her parents, Floyd Mayweather and Melissa Brim.

Yaya Mayweather Stabbing Incident

“I am very blessed yes I understand that but I’ve been through and I go through things just like anybody else, obviously my struggle looks different than the next person’s… And that’s ok,” she began, per The Neighborhood Talk. “I’m a young woman that’s growing yes I’ve made mistakes along away, but I’m striving to be better everyday. I apologize if over the years y’all haven’t perceived me in the best way.”

"I’m not some stuck up entitled spoiled little rich girl… maybe a little mean lol, but i just want to be better especially for my child. i want to right my wrongs while i’m still here and able to, and i want y’all to see the real me and not this f*cked up perception," Mayweather continued. “I apologize to my family more specifically my father & mother if any of my actions over the years have embarrassed you or affected you in anyway."