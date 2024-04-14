Yaya Mayweather Wants NBA YoungBoy Back, Despite His Marriage To Jazlyn Mychelle

It's no secret that NBA YoungBoy and his ex Yaya Mayweather have been through their fair share of ups and downs. Back in February, for example, the former pair went viral over bodycam footage surfaced of her 2020 arrest. She was detained for stabbing another mother of his children, Lapattra Jacobs, at his Louisiana home. Shortly after that footage made its rounds online, YB posted a photo of Yaya on his Instagram Story, sparking some confusion among fans. The rapper is currently married to Jazlyn Mychelle, who he also shares two kids with.

Evidently, the obstacles they've faced haven't put Yaya off completely, however. Earlier this week, she took to social media to make some interesting claims, suggesting that she's looking to rekindle her romance with YB. "My homegirls trying to help me get my bd back because they helped me lose him," she captioned a playful clip of her and some friends dancing.

Yaya Mayweather Plans To Reignite Flame With NBA YoungBoy

It remains unclear whether or not Yaya was actually serious, but her post has fans social media users up in arms regardless. Countless commenters are calling her out for seemingly wanting him back despite his marriage to Jazlyn, while others note that they didn't even seem like a great match when they were together. "She talking about her MARRIED Baby Daddy?" one user wonders. Another tells her to "Please stop."

YB has yet to address the TikTok, but some suspect that it could introduce some tension to their co-parenting relationship. What do you think of Yaya Mayweather's recent TikTok about wanting the father of her child back? Do you think she deserves all of the backlash she's receiving online for it, or are social media users overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

