NBA YoungBoy Takes Yaya Mayweather & His Wife Shopping With Lil Mabu, Leaving Fans Confused

Recently, NBA YoungBoy and his ex Yaya Mayweather reunited to take their son on a shopping trip, and it's sparked quite a debate among fans. Lil Mabu and YB's wife Jazlyn were also present for the excursion, leaving some to speculate that there was some tension between the two women. In a new clip, he's seen roaming around Target with Yaya trailing behind.

The rapper appears to be in good spirits in the clip, but either way, commenters are suspicious. Countless users are calling for Yaya to "stand up," reminding her that her father is Floyd Mayweather. "Baby do u know who your father is?????" one fan writes. Another says, "You’d never catch me like this unless it’s the kids bday party."

NBA YoungBoy Goes To Target With His Family

While there are many users criticizing the former couple for the outing, others are coming to their defense, arguing that they're simply doing their best to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship for the sake of their son. "Absolutely nothing wrong with this video," one supporter insists, with someone else claiming, "it looks like they are all getting along." Other fans suspect that Yaya may have insisted on accompanying the couple to the store to be close to her child.

This isn't the first time NBA YoungBoy has been under fire for his personal life as of late, however. Earlier this week, his young son hopped online to participate in the Bad Word Challenge going around on TikTok, which he admitted he didn't like. This prompted fans to pull up receipts of him claiming he's "not really big" on fatherhood. What do you think of NBA YoungBoy going on a shopping trip with Yaya Mayweather and his wife, Jazlyn? Do you think it's a big deal, or are social media users simply overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

