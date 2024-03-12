NBA Youngboy's Son Gets Some Boxing Practice With Floyd Mayweather

NBA Youngboy is a prolific rapper but he's also a father to nearly a dozen children. Last year his 11th child was born, a group he splits between nine different women. His parenting has been called into question numerous times as he's currently on house arrest in Utah. During a recent interview, he described himself as not being "big" on fatherhood. Some took the admission as painfully obvious, while others criticized him for the dismissive comments and example they set.

Regardless, like many celebrity children sometimes Youngboy's kids can come under a spotlight. One of his children, Kentrell Gaulden Jr. is actually the grandson of Floyd Mayweather. Youngboy and Mayweather's daughter YaYa's first and currently only child together was born in 2021. In a new video shared to the mother's Instagram story, the young child is already getting some reps in with his grandfather. Kentrell and Floyd are doing a little sparring as the three-year-old shows off some of his impressive natural talent. Check out the full video below.

NBA Youngboy's Son Practices Boxing With His Grandfather, Floyd Mayweather

In the comments, fans joke about the baby's potential career in boxing. "Mayweather isn’t stupid he knows what he’s doing with that little boy" one of the top comments reads. "When he hit kindergarten them kids better leave him alone" another agrees. Others once again take aim at Youngboy's seemingly absent parenting style. "This n*gga Mayweather spend more time with him then YB 🤣🤣" one fan jokes.

Youngboy is fresh off the release of his new album Compliments Of Gravedigger Mountain. It's expected to be one of multiple projects he drops this year. In 2023 alone Youngboy shared four entire new albums. That stretched his career discography beyond 30 full length releases. What do you think of Floyd Mayweather teaching his grandson how to box from a very early age? Do you think Kentrell Jr. spends more time with his grandfather than his actual dad? Let us know in the comment section below.

