NBA YoungBoy & Yaya Mayweather Seen Moments After Stabbing In Bodycam Footage

In April 2020, NBA YoungBoy's then-fiancée Yaya Mayweather stabbed a woman multiple times outside of his Louisiana home. Newly-surfaced bodycam footage uploaded by YouTube channel Raq Rarest shows YB speaking with police after the shocking incident, appearing taken aback by what he had just witnessed.

Reportedly, Mayweather's victim Lapattra Lashai Jacobs had a child with the YB, and had instructed Mayweather to leave the house when she arrived. Mayweather refused, and the situation quickly turned violent. Allegedly, Mayweather stormed into the home and retrieved two knives, which she used to stab Jacobs two times. Jacobs was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she was treated for her injuries. She reportedly underwent surgery for lacerations on her arm, and has since made a full recovery.

NBA YoungBoy Speaks With Police Officers

Another clip posted to the same YouTube channel shows NBA YoungBoy sitting in handcuffs in the back of a police car after the incident. He repeatedly told officers that he didn't want to discuss what he had just seen, and claimed that Mayweather didn't do anything wrong. "The victim will tell you," he explained. He later demanded that officers remove his handcuffs, and they refused.

Similar footage of Mayweather shows her getting emotional when learning that Jacobs had to be taken to a hospital, also insisting that NBA YoungBoy was innocent. Ultimately, Mayweather pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in April of 2022. She was sentenced to six years of probation. Prosecutors also recommended that she receive six years of deferred adjunction, as well as 40 hours of community service.

Yaya Mayweather Questioned After Stabbing

