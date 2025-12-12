Bianca Censori Turns Heads With Human Furniture Art Show

Bianca Censori knows how to generate buzz, so it's not a surprise that her performance art debut is raising eyebrows. It was reported last week that the 30-year-old Aussie and Kanye West were spotted in Seoul, South Korea. The reason was unknown at the time, but we now know it was for this truly bizarre production.
It was put on yesterday and today (now yesterday for those in South Korea) and featured body doubles of her posing as pieces of furniture. In clips caught by Complex, women dressed in tan latex body suits were worked into light fixtures, chairs, and a dining room table.
Bianca Censori was the center of attention, though, wearing a dark red latex body suit. Prior to walking into this dining area, the architect was seen baking a cake. She brings it to the table and sits down in the human chair, so to speak.
The dessert has a deeper meaning than that though. Per press notes, it should be viewed as an "offering" and this "domestic service" is actually a "spectacle." For those wondering, this entire show was called BIO POP (THE ORIGIN).
It's overall intention was to stage "the body inside the language of the domestic."
Read More: The 40 Best Rap Albums Of 2025
Bianca Censori & Kanye West's Relationship Status
This will not be the only time we get to see Bianca put productions like this together. Per Bianca, this Seoul performance is the first in a series that will also display "reliquaries, confessions, sacrifices, and rebirth."
Next year, she has two more set up. In order, they include CONFESSIONAL (THE WITNESS) and BIANCA IS MY DOLL BABY (THE IDOL). Her run will bleed into 2027 as well but details for those aren't available yet.
It's worth noting that Kanye West was in attendance for Bianca's back-to-back showings. As caught by Splash News, they were spotted leaving the first show together, with Ye sporting a casual, all-black ensemble.
A lot has been made about their relationship and the overall strength of it. But it seems their marriage is still going well, at least from the outside.