Kanye West's Tumultuous Recent Years Detailed In Trailer For New Documentary "In Whose Name?"

BY Cole Blake 403 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25
BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 1: Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)
The upcoming Kanye West documentary, "In Whose Name?," will be coming to theaters on September 19th, 2025.

A new trailer for the mysterious Kanye West documentary, In Whose Name?, has finally debuted online, giving fans a glimpse into how the film will follow the life of the polarizing rapper. Directed by Nicolas Ballesteros, the documentary “promises to offer a unique and cinematic perspective on Ye’s public transformation.” It showcases the past six tumultuous years of West's life.

Ballesteros narrowed down over 3000 hours of footage to create the film, which hits theaters on September 19th. A description for the film caught by HipHop-n-More reads: “Ye returns to his childhood home in Chicago, walking through its empty rooms with neighbors who knew his family when he was a boy. In these moments, stripped of fame, he reflects on his roots, his grief, and the family he longs to hold onto. Walking through Ye’s inner circle, we see the loyal, the opportunistic, and the legendary; a man alternately driven by vision and consumed by ambition.”

The new trailer shows West's relationship with and divorce from Kim Kardashian as well as his Sunday Service era and decision to run for President of the United States.

Read More: Kid Cudi Details His “Heartbreaking” Falling Out With Kanye West

Is Kanye West A Nazi?

Kanye West has made countless headlines over the last six years for various controversies, including his frequent flirting with Nazi ideology. Back in May, he dropped a single titled, "Heil Hitler," which landed him in a sea of backlash. Before that, he ran an ad during Super Bowl LIX, urging viewers to visit his website, Yeezy.com. Afterward, he began selling only merchandise featuring a swastika. In late May, West wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that he was "done with antisemitism." He apologized for any pain he had caused and said he loves "all people."

In other news, he's been working on a new album titled, Bully. He initially previewed the project during a short film in collaboration with Hype Williams, earlier this year. He has said that he intends to drop the project in full on September 26, 2025, although it's already been through numerous delays.

Read More: Kanye West Reactivates Yeezy.com With Yeezy SLPR

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.1K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.8K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 722
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 71.7K
Comments 1