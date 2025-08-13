A new trailer for the mysterious Kanye West documentary, In Whose Name?, has finally debuted online, giving fans a glimpse into how the film will follow the life of the polarizing rapper. Directed by Nicolas Ballesteros, the documentary “promises to offer a unique and cinematic perspective on Ye’s public transformation.” It showcases the past six tumultuous years of West's life.

Ballesteros narrowed down over 3000 hours of footage to create the film, which hits theaters on September 19th. A description for the film caught by HipHop-n-More reads: “Ye returns to his childhood home in Chicago, walking through its empty rooms with neighbors who knew his family when he was a boy. In these moments, stripped of fame, he reflects on his roots, his grief, and the family he longs to hold onto. Walking through Ye’s inner circle, we see the loyal, the opportunistic, and the legendary; a man alternately driven by vision and consumed by ambition.”

The new trailer shows West's relationship with and divorce from Kim Kardashian as well as his Sunday Service era and decision to run for President of the United States.

Is Kanye West A Nazi?

Kanye West has made countless headlines over the last six years for various controversies, including his frequent flirting with Nazi ideology. Back in May, he dropped a single titled, "Heil Hitler," which landed him in a sea of backlash. Before that, he ran an ad during Super Bowl LIX, urging viewers to visit his website, Yeezy.com. Afterward, he began selling only merchandise featuring a swastika. In late May, West wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that he was "done with antisemitism." He apologized for any pain he had caused and said he loves "all people."