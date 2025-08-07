Pusha T says that he will never work with Kanye West again. He discussed his relationship with his former collaborator during an interview with The Guardian published on Thursday. The topic arose while discussing the end of West's iconic GOOD Music label.

"Just as a rap aficionado, well, being there was special!" Pusha recalled. "Creating So Appalled and New God Flow were some of my favorite memories. The Good Friday series, that was crazy, too. The albums I dropped during that time, like Daytona and It’s Almost Dry, they are very, very strong offerings. It goes without saying that me and Ye made great things together."

As for whether they'll ever make more great music together, Pusha T shot down the idea. "Yeah, that’s in the past. That’s definitely in the past," he said. "If I diss someone, it’s a very real thing to me. I watch other rappers use disses as a gimmick and shit like that, but that ain’t what this is for me."

Pusha T & Kanye West Songs

Pusha T and Kanye West worked on a number of iconic songs together over the years, including the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy song, "Runaway," as well as the single, "Mercy," and more. Pusha even served as the president of the GOOD Music label before stepping down in 2022.

The interview with The Guardian isn't the first time Pusha's spoken about West while promoting his new Clipse album with Malice, Let God Sort Em Out. He previously discussed the controversial rapper while sitting down with GQ.