According to Pusha T, he and his former collaborator Kanye West have never seen eye to eye outside of music.

During a recent appearance on the New York Times' "Popcast," Pusha T got candid about his relationship with Kanye West. He admitted that while the two of them might have made some great music together in the past, their relationship doesn't go beyond that. According to him, they're simply too different.

"We ain't the same," he explained, as captured by NFR Podcast. "Outside of music, we're nothing. We can't be anything outside of music. Music is where we clicked. Outside of that, his principles, his morals, his mindset... We don't see eye to eye hardly ever."

"And we never have," Push continued. "I've said it a lot of times, we don't." From there, No Malice described seeing Ye as a "lone wolf," but not having sympathy for him. "It's good to be the lone wolf sometimes," he said. "That's how you move out here in this world if you're a man."

“If you’re a man," Pusha T interjected. "Only if you're a man though ... 'Cause if you ain't a man, you can't move like this. You [don’t] gotta flip-flop, kiss ass & backbite.”

Clipse Let God Sort Em Out

This isn't the first time Pusha T has suggested he doesn't think Ye is a man, however. He said the same thing during an interview with GQ earlier this month, claiming that he's unable to hide his true feelings about the Yeezy founder when they're together.

"We made some great sh*t, bro," he began at the time. "We did… He's a genius. And his intuition is even more genius level, right? But that's why me and him don't get along, because he sees through my fakeness with him. He knows I don't think he’s a man. He knows it."

"That's why me and him don't click, because he knows what I really, really think of him," Pusha T continued. "He's showed me the weakest sides of him, and he knows how I think of weak people."

