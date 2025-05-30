Earlier this week, Clipse announced the official release date of their upcoming album, Let God Sort Em Out. The project is scheduled to drop on July 11, and to give fans a preview of what's to come, they dropped a new single today. The track, "Ace Trumpets," has already earned big reactions from fans and peers alike. Kanye West, for example, seemingly took to X to weigh in.

"Look at them, him and him, still waiting on Yeezy / I hope you got your squeegee," Pusha T raps at one point in the song. "At your interviews, I just kee kee, life's peachy."

The mention appeared to leave Ye feeling nostalgic, as he hopped online this morning to reflect. "I miss me and Pusha’s friendship," he wrote simply, per XXL. The two artists seemingly had a falling out in 2022, when Pusha T called Ye out for his antisemitic behavior and announced he was no longer signed to G.O.O.D. music.

Pusha T Kanye West Beef

In April of this year, Ye appeared on Justin LaBoy's The Download podcast, where he revealed where they stand now.

"I just spoke with Pusha the other day," he shared. "It was good to talk to him. It was the first time talking to him in a couple months. We made good music together. I thought that somehow because I made beats and made music for somebody that when I couldn’t see my children, these people would use their platform. ‘Cause I used my platform on their behalf. Now I realize no one owes me anything... If you depend on somebody who is not giving you what you need, you’re the one that’s in the wrong."