Today, Pusha T and No Malice announced the release date of the first Clipse album in over 15 years, Let God Sort Em Out. The project is slated for release on July 11 of this year, and needless to say, fans can't wait. To give them a taste of what's to come, the duo is dropping a single this Friday (May 30), “Ace Trumpets."

They also unleashed a trailer for the album on Instagram shortly after sharing the big news, and unveiled the KAWS-designed cover art. KAWS is behind the artwork for Clipse's last album Til the Casket Drops, and has worked with several other musicians like Kanye West and Pharrell.

Pharrell will be producing the entirety of Let God Sort Em Out, which was recorded at the Louis Vuitton headquarters in Paris, per Billboard. The album trailer features a woman's voice repeatedly saying “This is culturally inappropriate."

Clipse Let God Sort Em Out

The trailer features religious imagery, along with appearances from Mike Tyson, DJ Clue, Slick Rick, and more. Marge Simpson closes the trailer by saying, “Shoot em all and let God sort em out.”

During an interview with GQ earlier this month, Pusha T set expectations high, describing the new project as "groundbreaking."

"It’s a whole new chapter," he explained at the time. "This is new, it's groundbreaking, it's fresh. This isn't a reminisce runway. Everything is new – the music, the energy, the competitive spirit. It's all about what's next and being what's next."

Let God Sort Em Out is currently available for pre-sale, with vinyl and merch bundles on Clipse's website.

Details of the project arrive just a couple of weeks after Pusha T told fans at Revolt World that he was waiting on one last feature. "Yes man, I'm waiting on my feature bro," he revealed. "I gotta wait on my feature. I'm hoping it comes through very soon."