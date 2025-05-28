Clipse Preview Their First New Single In Over 15 Years Ahead Of New Album

Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams is joined by guest artists The Clipse and Justin Timberlake during his performance at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY
Clipse are finally gearing up to drop their first album in over 15 years, and have enlisted the help of a familiar name on the production side.

Pusha T and Malice have been teasing a Clipse reunion for years. Pusha has often stated that their forthcoming album, which will be their first full-length project since 2009, was finished. But, he also reiterated on multiple occasions that they were waiting on one last feature.

Now, it seems that they've gotten that final feature, as they've finally started to roll out the album. Pusha T posted a picture of the duo on Instagram on Tuesday evening. They've followed it up with a snippet of a new track, which drops on Friday (May 30).

The track, titled "Ace Trumpets," is produced by longtime Clipse/Pusha T collaborator and friend Pharrell. Notably, Chad Hugo, the other half of the former Neptunes, is absent from the proceedings. Unfortunately, Pharrell and Hugo had a falling out that ended with Hugo suing Pharrell over the rights to the Neptunes name. As such, this album is going to be produced by Pharrell as a solo artist.

New Clipse Album

The beat features plenty of more recent Pharrell quirks, including big bass and a lot of synths. The snippet has left some fans worried, as a solo Pharrell beat is different from the work that The Neptunes did as a duo. Generally, the reaction to the brief Clipse clip has been a positive one. "This album is going to feed families and change the weather for a year straight," said one of the top replies. "Rap album of the year," said another.

Pusha T has done most of the talking when it comes to promoting the upcoming album, and he has not yet given fans an official release date for the full thing. However, the fact that they're starting to release singles suggests that it's actually on the way this time. It will be interesting to see how he and Malice sound on an album together, given that it's been so long. Hopefully, fans won't have to wait much longer for the formal Clipse reunion.

