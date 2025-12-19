Kanye West Reportedly Returning To Italy For Standalone Concert

Kanye West hasn't had the best history with Italy over the last couple of years, but he's reportedly set to perform there soon.

Kanye West already has a big-time performance coming at the top of 2026, but he's not done adding more to his schedule. Per a report caught by Kurrco, he has a show ready to go in Reggio Emilia on July 18 at the RCF Arena. According to their website, it's the largest outdoor music venue in all of Europe with a max capacity of 103,000 people.

This standalone concert is a pretty big deal for West, who's been trying to perform there for the last couple of years. He was especially pushing for it to happen at RCF in 2023. During that time, it was speculated that Kanye and now former collaborator Ty Dolla $ign, were going to start the rollout for VULTURES 1.

However, after a postponement due to a train strike and heavy rain, the show was effectively cancelled. A lack of building permits was a key reason for its demise, ultimately. Residents of Italy don't have the best memories of Kanye either, though.

During his stay there prior to the concert, him and Bianca Censori stirred up a lot of controversy. Most infamously, he exposed his rear end while on a river taxi in Venice. Allegedly, they were having too much fun when this happened.

Is Kanye West Performing In Mexico City?

Additionally, they were conducting impromptu photoshoots and Bianca in particular was wearing extremely revealing clothing.

Lastly, Kanye reportedly ticked off a lot of World War II veterans who fought Germany and their allies. They were not too pleased with his Nazism and anti-Semitic beliefs.

With his new show still a little ways away a lot could go wrong. But things seem to be trending in the right direction for what could be another sold-out concert.

Speaking of which, his first performance of 2026 is going to pack the arena twice in Mexico City. On January 30-31, Ye will be at the Plaza de Toros "La México." It will be his first time back at CDMX since 2008. Reportedly, only a few tickets are left remaining for the second show.

Impressively, he's set to break an attendance record, shattering the one previously held by a Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev. Their 2019 exhibition match brought in over 42.5K people.

