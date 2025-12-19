Kanye West Reportedly Returning To Italy For Standalone Concert

Kanye West hasn't had the best history with Italy over the last couple of years, but he's reportedly set to perform there soon.

Speaking of which, his first performance of 2026 is going to pack the arena twice in Mexico City. On January 30-31, Ye will be at the Plaza de Toros "La México." It will be his first time back at CDMX since 2008. Reportedly, only a few tickets are left remaining for the second show.

This standalone concert is a pretty big deal for West, who's been trying to perform there for the last couple of years. He was especially pushing for it to happen at RCF in 2023. During that time, it was speculated that Kanye and now former collaborator Ty Dolla $ign , were going to start the rollout for VULTURES 1.

Kanye West already has a big-time performance coming at the top of 2026, but he's not done adding more to his schedule. Per a report caught by Kurrco, he has a show ready to go in Reggio Emilia on July 18 at the RCF Arena. According to their website, it's the largest outdoor music venue in all of Europe with a max capacity of 103,000 people.

