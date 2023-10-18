Kanye West’s Concert In Italy Postponed, Here’s Why

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have been working extremely hard out in Italy as of late. For those who may not know, the two are working on a joint album. Overall, this is an extremely exciting prospect for fans of these artists. After all, they always seem to come through with some great collabs. Moreover, fans who have stuck around with Ye have been curious about what his next move would be after his ramblings from this time last year. His new music may just be revealed very soon.

In fact, he was supposed to reveal the album this Friday at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia. Unfortunately, there has been a bit of a snag in these plans. The show has been postponed. However, it actually has nothing to do with the veterans who are protesting Ye. Instead, it has everything to do with a train strike and heavy rain. This was revealed in a statement from Reggio Emilia prefecture, given to The Daily Mail.

Kanye West Expected To Reschedule

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 22: Kanye West is seen at ‘DONDA by Kanye West’ listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group)

"Given the fact that a rail strike was planned the same day and that heavy rain is due, it was thought prudent to postpone the event,” the statement reads. “Our aim [is] to ensure the safety and security of all and if there is a transport issue, then the concert cannot go ahead safely. And as it is open air, the heavy rain forecast would have also created problems. The organizers have been given an alternative date of October 27, and we are waiting to hear back if it is acceptable to them.”

Hopefully, Ye ends up going with the October 27th date. If he doesn't, then a whole lot of fans are going to be very upset. Let us know what you think he should do, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

