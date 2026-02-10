Baby Keem Reveals Tracklist & Features For New Album "Ca$ino"

BY Alexander Cole
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Baby Keem accepts the Best Rap Performance award for ‘Family Ties’ from Ludacris onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Baby Keem has unveiled the tracklist for his new album "Ca$ino" which has to have 12 tracks and is likely to be an AOTY contender.

Just moments ago, Baby Keem took to social media to reveal that his new album, Ca$ino, is going to be coming out on February 20th of this year. This is just 10 days away, and it is clear that Keem means business after a long hiatus.

Immediately after the announcement, fans were curious about whether or not there would be some big features. After all, he is cousins with Kendrick Lamar, and fans would expect the two to collaborate with one another in a big way.

Well, fans are in luck. Lamar is featured on the fourth track, "Good Flirts," with Momo Boyd. This promises to be one of the best songs on the entire album. There are also features from the likes of Too Short and Che Ecru.

Kendrick Lamar is Featured on Baby Keem's Ca$ino
baby-keem-tracklist
Image via Instagram

Ca$ino Tracklist:

  1. No Security
  2. Ca$ino
  3. Birds & The Bees
  4. Good Flirts ft. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd
  5. House Money
  6. I Am Not A Lyricist
  7. Sex Appeal ft. Too Short
  8. Tubi ft Che Ecru
  9. Highway 95 Pt. 2
  10. Circus Circus Freestyle
  11. Dramatic Girl
  12. No Blame

Twelve songs is an interesting length for this album, especially when you consider how Baby Keem has been out of the game since 2021. He did have a Hillbillies track with Kendrick Lamar in 2023, but since that time, things have been fairly quiet. His next album has had lots of anticipation, and there is no denying that the fans are eager to tap in.

Keem remains someone with lots of potential, and his 2021 album The Melodic Blue is proof of that. Previous projects also showed his potential. Now, over four years later, the artist has an opportunity to show the world that he hasn't lost a step.

There is a considerable amount of skepticism, and Ca$ino is an album that will give Keem an opportunity to prove the haters wrong. Now that the album is 10 days away, we could end up with a single real soon. Hopefully, that is, in fact, the case.

