Baby Keem Reveals Tracklist & Features For New Album "Ca$ino"

Just moments ago, Baby Keem took to social media to reveal that his new album, Ca$ino, is going to be coming out on February 20th of this year. This is just 10 days away, and it is clear that Keem means business after a long hiatus.

Immediately after the announcement, fans were curious about whether or not there would be some big features. After all, he is cousins with Kendrick Lamar, and fans would expect the two to collaborate with one another in a big way.

Well, fans are in luck. Lamar is featured on the fourth track, "Good Flirts," with Momo Boyd. This promises to be one of the best songs on the entire album. There are also features from the likes of Too Short and Che Ecru.

Kendrick Lamar is Featured on Baby Keem's Ca$ino

Image via Instagram

Ca$ino Tracklist:

No Security Ca$ino Birds & The Bees Good Flirts ft. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd House Money I Am Not A Lyricist Sex Appeal ft. Too Short Tubi ft Che Ecru Highway 95 Pt. 2 Circus Circus Freestyle Dramatic Girl No Blame

Twelve songs is an interesting length for this album, especially when you consider how Baby Keem has been out of the game since 2021. He did have a Hillbillies track with Kendrick Lamar in 2023, but since that time, things have been fairly quiet. His next album has had lots of anticipation, and there is no denying that the fans are eager to tap in.

Keem remains someone with lots of potential, and his 2021 album The Melodic Blue is proof of that. Previous projects also showed his potential. Now, over four years later, the artist has an opportunity to show the world that he hasn't lost a step.