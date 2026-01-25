Bianca Censori Shines In Tight Silver On Date With Kanye West Before "BULLY"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Bianca Censori Shines Tight Silver Date Kanye West Before BULLY
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bianca Censori and Kanye West at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Bianca Censori and Kanye West love a movie date, and we wonder if Ye has any visuals planned for his album "BULLY" right around the corner.

Bianca Censori is always rocking clean fits when she's out with Kanye West, even if they can go into some lewd territory on occasion. Their latest movie theater outing on Friday night (January 23) is no different, as TMZ caught some pictures of her and Ye's looks while leaving the cinema.

The Chicago artist's wife donned a flowy, sheer, long-sleeve silver top, a visible silver bra, and matching leggings and heels. It's a stunning look, contrasted by her partner's simple brown jacket and white tee underneath.

While we don't know what they saw in theaters, TMZ had caught the couple earlier in the week heading out of the Sydney Sweeney film The Housemaid. On that occasion, Bianca rocked similarly see-through white leggings, a bodysuit, and a similar bra top. Looks like she's often looking to match with the silver screen.

This follows Bianca Censori and Kanye West's other recent outings, such as a December trip last year to Disneyland. Fans were able to see them in person and lightly interact with a fist bump here and there. They seemed to have a good time, even if public sightings can go awry sometimes.

Read More: Can Kanye West Make A Comeback?

When Is Kanye West Dropping BULLY?
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

However, these recent public appearances from the couple have fans interested for reasons that go beyond outfits and outings. Kanye West's new album BULLY drops very soon, specifically next Friday (January 30)... At least, if it doesn't go through yet another delay. Fortunately for Yeezy die-hards, tracklist reveals, physical copies up for sale, and a few other factors seem to indicate this is for real this time.

Also, this marks quite the interesting time for Ye, who can at least always count on Bianca Censori to be by his side. His bigotries, public controversies, and antics involving antisemitism, relationship dynamics, rap feuds, and much, much more have been a lot for fans to contend with.

Kanye West's controversies follow him around, even unwittingly. He was reportedly furious with Sneako, Clavicular, and other celebrities for playing his widely banned "H.H." track at a Miami nightclub amid his attempts to seek accountability.

Are we in for a comeback? Who knows? Throughout it all, Ye and Bianca Censori are still going strong.

Read More: Lil Baby & Jayda Cheaves's Relationship Timeline

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Kanye West Bianca Censori Nutcracker Ballet Hip Hop News Relationships Kanye West & Bianca Censori Go Undercover For Christmas Eve Ballet Date
Kanye West Bianca Censori Movie Theater Dennys Date Hip Hop News Relationships Kanye West & Bianca Censori Surprise Fans With A Casual Movie Theater & Denny's Date In L.A.
Bianca Censori Curves Under Wraps Gossip News Relationships Bianca Censori Keeps Her Curves Under Wraps For Movie Date With Kanye West
Syndication: Knoxville Music Kanye West Accused Of Having Sex With Bianca Censori During Work Meetings In New Lawsuit
Comments 0