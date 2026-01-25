Bianca Censori Shines In Tight Silver On Date With Kanye West Before "BULLY"

Bianca Censori is always rocking clean fits when she's out with Kanye West, even if they can go into some lewd territory on occasion. Their latest movie theater outing on Friday night (January 23) is no different, as TMZ caught some pictures of her and Ye's looks while leaving the cinema.

The Chicago artist's wife donned a flowy, sheer, long-sleeve silver top, a visible silver bra, and matching leggings and heels. It's a stunning look, contrasted by her partner's simple brown jacket and white tee underneath.

While we don't know what they saw in theaters, TMZ had caught the couple earlier in the week heading out of the Sydney Sweeney film The Housemaid. On that occasion, Bianca rocked similarly see-through white leggings, a bodysuit, and a similar bra top. Looks like she's often looking to match with the silver screen.

This follows Bianca Censori and Kanye West's other recent outings, such as a December trip last year to Disneyland. Fans were able to see them in person and lightly interact with a fist bump here and there. They seemed to have a good time, even if public sightings can go awry sometimes.

When Is Kanye West Dropping BULLY?

However, these recent public appearances from the couple have fans interested for reasons that go beyond outfits and outings. Kanye West's new album BULLY drops very soon, specifically next Friday (January 30)... At least, if it doesn't go through yet another delay. Fortunately for Yeezy die-hards, tracklist reveals, physical copies up for sale, and a few other factors seem to indicate this is for real this time.

Also, this marks quite the interesting time for Ye, who can at least always count on Bianca Censori to be by his side. His bigotries, public controversies, and antics involving antisemitism, relationship dynamics, rap feuds, and much, much more have been a lot for fans to contend with.

Kanye West's controversies follow him around, even unwittingly. He was reportedly furious with Sneako, Clavicular, and other celebrities for playing his widely banned "H.H." track at a Miami nightclub amid his attempts to seek accountability.