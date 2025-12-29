Kanye West Spotted Interacting With Fans At Disneyland With Bianca Censori By His Side

Kanye West was out and about this weekend, which is actually quite rare for the artist these days. We saw him out at a Deon Cole show, and he even announced a new album.

From there, the artist's alleged bucket list went viral, which was another hint that Ye is ready to enter the spotlight again. Whether or not his re-emergence will last remains to be seen. However, there is no denying that some fans are excited about the prospect of a potential comeback.

The artist has been making his apologies, and there appears to be an effort to be welcomed back into the music industry. In fact, Ye went public again in Anaheim, California, on Sunday, where he was spotted at Disneyland. Bianca Censori was by his side during the trip, and the two seemed to be having a good time.

Plenty of fans came up to the artist, and in the video below, you can see Ye dapping up supporters while also taking a couple of photos.

Kanye West takes Disneyland

This was probably a surreal moment for all of the fans who spotted him at Disneyland. After all, it's not every day you meet a celebrity in public like that. A lot of times, celebrities just want to be left alone.

When it comes to Kanye and Bianca, they are instantly recognizable, and it should not be surprising that fans were eager to go up to them. Having said that, it seems like all of the fans were very polite. Sometimes, people forget how to act around celebrities, but that did not appear to be the case here.

What's Next for Kanye West?

It appears as though a new album is a real possibility for Kanye. Whether or not Bully ever drops is something that still remains to be seen. However, when you consider the failures of the Vultures series, you have to wonder if Ye still has the juice.

While his production has been decent, there is something missing in his rapping. His bars are truly awful these days, and working with Dave Blunts certainly doesn't help matters.

If he can reunite with his old ghostwriting team, then perhaps we are in for a real comeback. That said, we have to take a "see it to believe it" approach. Until further notice, Ye remains an artist who is a shell of his former self.