Kanye West's Viral Alleged Bucket List Includes Pole Dancing, Sharks, & Everything In Between

Kanye West has been in hiding for the last few months. Ever since his botched Bully rollout, the artist has been keeping a low profile. Furthermore, he has been trying to apologize to those he has wronged.

A couple of nights ago, he was at a Deon Cole comedy show, and it appeared as though he was in good spirits and joking around. This appearance coincided with an album announcement, which has left fans skeptical.

As most Ye fans understand, news surrounding the artist always comes in waves. When he returns to the spotlight, it's almost as if the news cycle is completely dominated by his presence. That's why it shouldn't be surprising that more Kanye West news has been sprouting up over the weekend.

The latest story to go viral online involves an alleged bucket list. For those unaware, a bucket list is an itemized to-do list of all the things you want to experience before you die. When it comes to Kanye West, you can probably guess that his bucket list is something to marvel at.

What Is On Kanye West's Bucket List?

Above, you can see that the alleged list contains plenty of travel-related entries. For instance, the artist hopes to go to Russia, Brazil, Chile, the Great Wall of China, and a whole host of other nations. However, there are some other entries on this list that will have you scratching your head.

A great example is Ye stating that he wants to someday swim with sharks. Of course, this is a dangerous activity that can end very badly if you aren't careful. Ye also professed to wanting to bungee jump, which is another dangerous activity.

Perhaps the most head-scratching entry here is learning how to pole dance. This was the final entry on the list, and if this bucket list really is Ye's, then it's not far-fetched to imagine that this is some sort of troll.

Whether or not Ye is able to achieve all of these goals remains to be seen. Although if there is anyone with the resources to pull it off, it would certainly be Kanye West.