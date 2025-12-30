Kanye West Sets The Record Straight About His Alleged Bucket List

Kanye West is an interesting character, and that is putting it lightly. When it comes to the artist, it is easy to believe what you hear on the internet. He has done and said so many outlandish things that nothing surprises the public anymore.

That's why a recent bucket list attributed to the artist was seen as no big deal. On Sunday, the list started making the rounds. While most of the items were simply about traveling the world, there were some that had to do with pole dancing and swimming with sharks.

At the time, it was made clear that this was only an alleged list. While the list was physically real, its ties to Kanye were still up in the air. Thankfully, Ye made a return to X on Monday, where he set the record straight, and put any sort of confusion to rest.

Is Kanye West's Bucket List Real?

As you can see from the screenshot above, Ye is not the owner of this bucket list. He claims that this is fake and isn't his handwriting. So there you have it. You won't be seeing Kanye West pole dance, anytime soon.

However, you may just see him drop an album in the not-so-distant future. He has been apologizing to those he offended, and it seems like he is eager to return to public life. Whether or not he is accepted by the public is still something that remains to be seen.

After all, he kind of cooked his reputation with the Nazi worship back in 2022. Furthermore, his public comments over the past year or so haven't exactly been "productive."