Kanye West Sets The Record Straight About His Alleged Bucket List

BY Alexander Cole 728 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25
BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 1: Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)
Kanye West went viral over the weekend for a supposed bucket list, and now, the artist is revealing the truth about it all.

Kanye West is an interesting character, and that is putting it lightly. When it comes to the artist, it is easy to believe what you hear on the internet. He has done and said so many outlandish things that nothing surprises the public anymore.

That's why a recent bucket list attributed to the artist was seen as no big deal. On Sunday, the list started making the rounds. While most of the items were simply about traveling the world, there were some that had to do with pole dancing and swimming with sharks.

At the time, it was made clear that this was only an alleged list. While the list was physically real, its ties to Kanye were still up in the air. Thankfully, Ye made a return to X on Monday, where he set the record straight, and put any sort of confusion to rest.

Read More: The MAGAfication Of Nicki Minaj

Is Kanye West's Bucket List Real?

As you can see from the screenshot above, Ye is not the owner of this bucket list. He claims that this is fake and isn't his handwriting. So there you have it. You won't be seeing Kanye West pole dance, anytime soon.

However, you may just see him drop an album in the not-so-distant future. He has been apologizing to those he offended, and it seems like he is eager to return to public life. Whether or not he is accepted by the public is still something that remains to be seen.

After all, he kind of cooked his reputation with the Nazi worship back in 2022. Furthermore, his public comments over the past year or so haven't exactly been "productive."

With all of that being said, there are Ye fans still out there, and they have this hopefulness about his future that verges on naivety at times. If Ye can return and deliver a classic album, then perhaps all will be forgiven. Unfortunately, that doesn't say much about society, but alas.

Read More: J. Cole Allegedly Had To Re-Record The Entire "Fall Off" Because Of Drake & Kendrick Lamar

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 84.7K
Pan Am Games: Closing Ceremony Music Kanye West's Viral Alleged Bucket List Includes Pole Dancing, Sharks, & Everything In Between 1.7K
Pan Am Games: Closing Ceremony Music Kanye West Spotted Interacting With Fans At Disneyland With Bianca Censori By His Side 949
kanye-west-bianca-censori-shanghai-hip-hop-news Music Kanye West And Bianca Censori Spotted At LAX Ahead Of Shanghai Concert 2.1K
Comments 0