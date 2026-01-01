Kanye West Clears Up Rumors About Leaked James Blake Collab Album

Kanye West recently took to X to respond after Albe Back claimed to have written a song called "What I Would've Said At Virgil's Funeral."

Earlier this week, Albe Back took to Instagram to comment on a post about Kanye West and James Blake's collaborative album War allegedly leaking online. He alleged that he wrote a song called "What I Would've Said At Virgil's Funeral," but Ye denies this. "This is not real," he wrote on Twitter/X in response.

According to Albe Back, however, he's telling the truth. "Must of been a slow news day," he began on his Instagram Story. "But I'll pass a poly for sure." Ye didn't back down, taking to social media once again to double down.

"Ask James Blake," he wrote. "The whole album that leaked is made from freestyles that I did with James over his beats[.] You can tell because there’s missing words[.] The melody is super special when I sing 'always.'"

Is Kanye West Dropping A New Album?

This isn't the first time Ye has set the record straight in recent days, either. Earlier this week, he also clarified that a bucket list making its rounds online is not really his, despite rumors. "That so called bucket list is fake. It's not my hand writing," he declared. The fake bucket list included things like owning a pug, skydiving, swimming with sharks, and more.

As for what Ye is actually up to these days, he recently surprised fans at a Deon Cole comedy show in Hollywood, where he shared some big news. “You got anything we could look out for?” Cole asked him at the show. “No music, no shirts or sweaters or some boots?” He responded simply, saying, "New album." Ye didn't provide him with any further details.

He also recently linked up with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to celebrate the holidays for the sake of their kids. A source told TMZ that the former couple is being "cordial with each other" for the time being. They added that the Chicago artist is "really working on himself" following years of concerning behavior and controversy.

