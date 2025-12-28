Kanye West's New Album Announcement Leaves Fans Confused Over "BULLY"

What's shocking isn't Kanye West's sporadic and unreliable release strategy for his next album "BULLY." It's how chill he's being about it.

Kanye West recently popped out at Deon Cole's Hollywood comedy show this weekend, which a lot of fans were shocked to see. While he didn't say much, he did confirm to the entertainer that he has a new album coming out soon. This has left many die-hards scratching their heads concerning his previously teased BULLY project, as caught by YEFANATICS on Twitter.

More specifically, fans are wondering whether or not this album announcement refers to a completely different LP or if Ye still has his sights set on BULLY. After all, the Spotify pre-save link for it is still active. It's scheduled to come out on January 30 at press time. But since this project has been delayed time and time again already, fans really don't know what to think.

On the other hand, folks online have also commented on Kanye's body language in this Deon Cole clip. They brought up conspiracy theories and presumptuous speculation about him being on heavy medication. But that's neither here nor there. At least, when it comes to new music rumors. Hopefully he's doing well and fans are just overzealous with their concern, as those situations can be not just difficult, but also scary.

Deon Cole's Kanye West Bit

Even Deon Cole took note of Ye's demeanor during their interaction. "Did you have a good time tonight?" he asked. "Did you laugh? Like, not no fake laugh, like, for real. You're not going to give me no sympathy laugh, busting the f**k up."

We will find out soon enough whether this next album will still be BULLY or if it ends up being another Kanye West rollout shift. He might have more mythical grails in his catalog than some artists' entire run of great records.

Still, if there's one thing that recent developments and appearances have taught us, it's that Kanye West is keeping things low-key these days. Whether it's bundled-up dates with his wife Bianca Censori, apologies for his antisemitism, or chill nights like this Deon Cole show... We'll see what all of this will lead up to. Given Ye's track record, it will definitely be very interesting, to say the least.

