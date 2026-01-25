Miami Club That Played Kanye West's "Hitler" Song Now Facing Investigation

Considering how Kanye West's 2025 began with a lot of controversy, his turn towards seeking accountability for his antisemitism gave many fans hope this year. But in some ways, the damage was already done. According to News Nation, the Miami Beach club named Vendome that played Ye's "Heil Hitler" track at the request of various streamers, content creators, and sociopolitical commentators is now facing an investigation.

For those unaware, Andrew Tate, Nick Fuentes, Sneako, Clavicular, Myron Gaines, and others requested the club to play Kanye West's track last week. Streaming services had banned the song for its alignment to Nazism, and it says a lot that it's one of the Chicago artist's most controversial tracks.

NewsNation spoke to Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner about this situation, who expressed "horror" and "disgust" towards the song and the public display. He questions not only how staff played the song, but how the venue allowed the content creators in the first place. Meiner said other clubs reached out to him and said they would've never allowed them in, as they knew of their leanings.

Vendome issued a statement opposing hate speech and relaying that they fired staff responsible. "It's a start," the mayor said about their statement. "I think further investigation is warranted."

Kanye West's Rabbi Meeting

According to AllHipHop, Steven Meiner's official investigation into this situation would evaluate potential violations of Florida's hate speech laws. Recent legislation moved hate-motivated harassment as outlined by statutes like Florida's 1.015 antisemitism law from misdemeanors to third-degree felonies. In addition, Miami Beach business licensing regulations might make this situation constitute a violation of operating practices against hosting hateful activities.

Kanye West himself is reportedly furious over this, as a report from Kurrco claimed that he did not approve of the move. This comes amid his efforts to rehabilitate his image and apologize for his antisemitism, such as a recent meeting with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto.