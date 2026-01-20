Kanye West is reportedly angry with Clavicular and Sneako for requesting his song, “Heil Hitler,” at the club, Vendôme, in Miami over the weekend. The two, along with other conservative influencers Nick Fuentes, Andrew Tate, Myron Gaines, and more, dance to the song while getting bottle service at the club in videos circulating on social media.

Vendôme has since put out an apology, ensuring that they are conducting an internal review over the situation. “We want to be unequivocally clear: Vendôme and our hospitality group do not condone antisemitism, hate speech, or prejudice of any kind,” the nightclub said on social media. “These values are fundamentally opposed to who we are and the environments we strive to create.”

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner also condemned the antics in a statement obtained by The New York Post. “I am deeply disturbed and disgusted by these videos of twisted individuals glorifying Hitler and the murder of millions,” Meiner said. “These ‘influencers’ who spread hate should never have been welcomed into this club or allowed to play a song with ‘Heil Hitler’ lyrics that has been universally condemned."

Is Kanye West Still A Nazi?

As for Kanye West, Kurrco reports that the reason for his displeasure with the antics appears to stem from the work he has done to rehabilitate his image in recent months. Last November, he tried to "take accountability" by sitting down with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto.

“I was dealing with various issues. I was dealing with bipolar also. So, I would take the ideas I had and forget about the protection of the people around me and myself. I wanted to take accountability," West said in a video of their meeting, as caught by Billboard. "So it’s like if you left the house and you left your kid at the house and your kid went and messed up the kitchen and messed up the garage and messed up the living room. Then when you get back, it’s your responsibility because that’s your job. That’s the way I look at it. It’s like I gotta go clean up the kitchen. I gotta clean up the living room. I gotta clean up the garage.”